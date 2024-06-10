All 49ers

REPORT: 49ers LT Trent Williams May be Unhappy with his Contract

This should come as no surprise.

Grant Cohn

Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Another week passes, another 49ers star wants a new contract.

First, it was Brandon Aiyuk. Then it was Jauan Jennings. Then it was Christian McCaffrey. And now it's Trent Willliams according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who recently said, "There are whispers around some in the industry that he might want a new deal eventually."

After years of sacrificing money to help the 49ers try to win Super Bowls only to come up short year after year, the star players now want to be paid what they're worth. Enough sacrificing. Pay up.

Just last week, the 49ers gave Christian McCaffrey a two-year contract extension because he was unhappy with his contract that had no guaranteed money left on it. Now he has guaranteed money and he's the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

Which brings us back to Trent Williams. Most people consider him the best offensive tackle in the NFL and he's signed through 2026. But he has no guaranteed money left on his deal. And if he gets injured and misses lots of games this season and the 49ers feel his body is beginning to break down, they could cut him next year and save almost $15 million in salary cap space. So it's in Williams' interest to rework his deal now.

In addition, his contract pays him an average of $23 million per season, so he's not the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL -- Penei Sewell is. The Lions recently gave him a contract extension that's worth $28 million per season.

You can bet Williams wants something similar. And considering the 49ers are 3-6 when Williams doesn't play, they might have no choice but to give him what he wants.

