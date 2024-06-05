Will 2024 be the Last Year Brandon Aiyuk Plays for the 49ers?
All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is not a player meant to be stuck on the sidelines.
But that is exactly what he has to endure as he constantly watches his peers receive a contract extension after another. Justin Jefferson is the most recent receiver to lock in an extension and he was cashed out astronomically by the Minnesota Vikings.
Aiyuk and Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb are the last two key receivers waiting on their deals. That is assuming they even get one. For Aiyuk, this is something he should've expected. The 49ers do not extend their players who are due lucratively until July or August. That is most likely because they are trying to play hardball with the player.
However, the longer negotiations with Aiyuk drags on, the less leverage they will have. At this point, Aiyuk is the one who has more of it after the deals were given to Devonta Smith and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Jefferson's extension will likely be used by Aiyuk in an attempt to gain leverage, and if he does, then he and the 49ers will never come to an agreement.
You have to wonder if an extension even comes to fruition the more time passes. It wouldn't be surprising given the way the wide receiver market has played out the last two months. And if an extension can never be finalized, then Aiyuk might not have a future in San Francisco.
So, will 2024 be the last year that Aiyuk plays for the 49ers?
It's really tough to tell at this point, but I'm going to lean with that this isn't his last year. It isn't so much that I am confident an extension gets reached between Aiyuk and the 49ers. That is one where I am actually on the low side of. I don't see an extension being agreed upon, but I do see the 49ers letting Aiyuk play out the last year of his rookie deal and then franchise tagging him to try extending him again.
That will allow them to work on a contract extension again and will also potentially make them feel more at ease with cashing Aiyuk out. 2024 can possibly see an uptick in passing by the 49ers as well as an improved drop back passing game. Perhaps the 49ers would like to see how Aiyuk looks if the offense does lean on the pass more.
However, the counter to that is what if Aiyuk refuses to continue contract talks with the 49ers if he is franchise tagged? At that point, a trade becomes a reality again, so these negotiations feel like they will linger deep into training camp.
The 49ers have done this to themselves. Dragging on extensions has never made any sense. It has no benefit and now they will have a stronger stalemate with Aiyuk because of it. Plus, Aiyuk has to sit idly by as he watches his teammates Jauan Jennings and Christian McCaffrey be extended.
That likely means his demands are pretty high already, so this is gonna take a while still. I just have a hard time seeing Aiyuk playing his final year, especially since the 49ers drafted Deebo Samuel's replacement in Ricky Pearsall.
Either way, one thing that is for sure about this is that it is kind of a weird situation. Of all the players the 49ers have extended, Aiyuk feels like the player where they are more likely to put their foot down and not give in.