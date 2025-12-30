This player's regression is creating a major problem for the 49ers

One of the fun revelations of the season was Ji’Ayir Brown rising back into a starting spot for the San Francisco 49ers. However, the fun story is starting to sour at a bad time for the team and it is leaving them in a tough spot.

San Francisco 49ers have to be concerned with Ji’Ayir Brown

The team added Jason Pinnock in free agency and drafted Marques Sigle, and both of them started the season over Brown, who only played the dime role in the first six games. However, both of them struggled, and when Malik Mustapha returned to the lineup, they promoted Brown as well.

The duo had been one of the few bright spots of the defense, and they had kept the unit thriving despite major losses. However, things are starting to come apart for Brown.

Brown has been responsible for four touchdowns over the last six weeks, according to PFF. Beyond the touchdowns allowed, there have been far too many coverage busts where you see 27 as the player chasing after a wide-open receiver.

There have been 66 safeties to record at least 140 defensive snaps since week 14, and Brown is currently the worst graded safety with that much playing time. He has been a liability.

As far as this season, there is nothing the team can do. San Francisco already tried both of its backups, and neither of them was helping much. At his best, Brown can still be the 49ers' best option. However, right now he is playing his worst, and it is costing the team.

Implications on Ji’Ayir Brown's contract status

This may cost him in his wallet as well. Brown has just one year left on his rookie contract, and if he kept playing well, it was becoming close to a lock that he would be extended. The 49ers would not want to risk him playing better next year and jacking up his average annual salary, or pricing himself out of the 49ers range.

However, now the 49ers stance has to be much more that Brown needs to prove that he belongs next year, and they may even replace Pinnock with someone who can compete with Brown, similar to this season.

Brown can change things with a strong postseason, but it appears as though the stronger teams are going to find his weakness and pick on him. His success or failure is a major storyline to follow with one week to go.

