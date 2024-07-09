Will 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Get His Way?
Brandon Aiyuk has been going on a tear in the past few weeks. He began this new tirade by going on the Pivot Podcast, which he asked to be on, to talk about his contact negotiations.
Aiyuk utilized this as a way to clear the air, and to use it as a tool for leverage in his negotiations. Aiyuk came into this interview with Jayden Daniels, which was immediately brought up by Ryan Clark, one of the hosts on the Pivot. He asked about the FaceTime call he posted on TikTok where he said "They don't want me." Aiyuk clarified that they didn't say that, but instead said they were too far apart on their numbers and were unsure if a deal would come. He adds that it's most likely negotiating tactics to try to lower his asking price which he has refused.
Aiyuk also shed some light on the offered contract being leaked, likely by the Niners, and stated that it left him feeling disrespected and frustrated but knows that it's a "dirty game." So with feeling disrespected by his team, why has he not demanded a trade? There seems to be two reasons.
The first reason is somewhat obvious, he's aware that he's in an awesome situation with this team. He stated, "I feel like I'm in the right place with the right QB." If Aiyuk wants to win a Super Bowl, this team gives him his best chance. So why leave now when he could leave at the end of his contract, and take advantage of the opportunity in front of him?
The second reason is a lot more speculative, but I believe it's because of the fun he's having on his social media run. He made it very clear on the podcast that he is having fun and enjoys seeing his name being talked about by every big news company (I'll throw myself into the mix, because why not). He's the first player that I've ever see use social media in such a way to make his side clear and throw shade at the big organization. Is he loving being the first to do it? Is he loving his name being talked about? Does he love to see the impact he will have on future contract negotiations? Maybe it's one of those or all of them.
That podcast was enlightening to some fans to see him communicate about his frustrations in more long form content, rather than a small 15 second TikTok. It was a good way to see the entire story for him. And just when you thought it might end there, he posted another TikTok.
This one is the most interesting by far. This film he was watching isn't something he could just find on his own, it's training camp footage only accesible by the team. So with that, the only assumption that should be made is that his BFF Jayden Daniels sent it to him. It's a clear post to stir the pot more, but will it work? If I'm the 49ers and I see that, I'm making sure that if he does get traded it isn't to Washington. With everything he's done to make the Niners look bad, why would they let him go to the team he wants? Instead they would send him to the team that gives them the best offer.
It will be interesting to see how the next few weeks go, and especially interesting to see if he even plays this season. And I can't wait to see a new TikTok.