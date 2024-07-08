Will Brandon Aiyuk Ever Sign an Extension with the 49ers?

All 49ers

Is it really possible that 2024 will be Brandon Aiyuk's final season on the 49ers?

Grant Cohn

Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) celebrates with guard Aaron Banks (65) after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half of the NFC Championship football game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
He says he wants to stay with the 49ers and they say they want to keep him for the rest of his career, but they're still far apart in contract negotiations according to reports. The 49ers have offered roughly $26 million per season while Brandon Aiyuk seems to want closer to $30 million per season. And so they're in a standoff.

Aiyuk wants $30 million per season because the Lions recently gave Amon-Ra St. Brown a four-year, $120 million extension and Aiyuk arguably is better than him. But the 49ers don't have to give Aiyuk all that money because he's under contract for one more year plus they can franchise tag him after that.

It's possible the two sides never will compromise, Aiyuk will play out the final year of his rookie deal and then the 49ers will franchise tag him and trade him next offseason. It's also possible they'll agree to a deal by the end of the month.

If the 49ers have offered $26 million per season and Aiyuk wants $30 million annually on average, it seems reasonable that the two sides could compromise at $28 million per season. Then they simply would have to figure out how much money to guarantee. If the 49ers were to guarantee roughly $50 million of the extension, I'm guessing Aiyuk would agree to it considering St. Brown got less than $35 million guaranteed.

As of now, it seems likely Aiyuk will sign his extension in the next few weeks. Until then, expect him to keep trolling us on social media.

