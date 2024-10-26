All 49ers

Will the 49ers be Trade Deadline Sellers if They Lose to the Cowboys?

If the 49ers lose to the Cowboys, grumblings in the 49ers' locker room could become much louder. Veterans who aren't part of the 49ers' future might want a fresh start elsewhere. And the 49ers might want to play younger players.

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The 49ers are at the crossroads.

If they beat the Cowboys this Sunday, they'll be 4-4 heading into their bye week. They might even be in first place in the NFC West. They'll feel better about themselves and hopeful about the rest of the season with Christian McCaffrey poised to return from bilateral Achilles tendonitis.

But if they lose to the Cowboys, they'll be 3-5, and they would have lost to a sorry team they've beaten three times in a row. The Cowboys are not good. If the 49ers can't beat them, their season could spiral into chaos,

"The 49ers still believe they have what it takes to power through," writes Michael Silver of The Athletic. "A defeat to the Cowboys, whose most recent game was a 47-9 home defeat to the Detroit Lions that compelled owner Jerry Jones to boil over on his weekly radio show, might change Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch’s thinking a little. They might be tempted to entertain trade offers for, say, starting cornerback Charvarius Ward, a second-team All-Pro in 2023 who hasn’t looked nearly as good this season, and whose contract expires next spring."

To Silver's point, if the 49ers lose to the Cowboys, grumblings in the 49ers' locker room could become much louder. Veterans who aren't part of the 49ers' future might want a fresh start elsewhere. And the 49ers might want to play younger players.

The 49ers recently beat the Seahawks without Ward on the field. Maybe they feel he's expendable.

