Klay Kubiak Believes There's More to Come From 49ers QB Kurtis Rourke

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kurtis Rourke made a strong impression in their first preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

Rourke completed 12 of 14 passes for 101 yards, as well as rushing for 14 yards on three carries. It was an efficient and encouraging start to preseason.

That was until the second quarter, when he was later taken to the hospital after experiencing breathing issues. Initial X-rays showed no broken ribs, which eased some of the concern surrounding the injury.

But the small sample size proved to offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak that there should be more to come, albeit with another setback for the 25-year-old.

“Yeah, I think it’s premature [to say his roster designation]. I mean, he’s a really young player who’s got a bright future with a lot of room to grow, but that is why we drafted him, is we thought he was an NFL quarterback," Kubiak told reporters on Sunday after training camp.

"I think we saw a lot of talent. That he was probably better than a seventh-round pick, but he had an injury in college that we knew he wasn’t going to be able to play much his first year, so his draft value maybe fell a little bit.

Aug 3, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (14) during training camp at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"But evaluating, we saw a guy who was an NFL thrower, who was very bright, who had the right size and who had the chance to be a player. So, yeah, we still think he is. And I think he’s taken steps in that direction, but he’s got to keep going.”

Rourke's injury changes things regarding the third quarterback spot on the depth chart. The 49ers may opt to carry just Brock Purdy and Mac Jones on the initial 53-man roster. He could still make it as the third quarterback, but if not, San Francisco will more likely than not put him on the practice squad.

This year will still be important as he's, in Kubiak's words, "effectively a rookie," after his ACL injury last year.

The upcoming season will be a chance for him to continue growing and impressing, especially with Mac Jones' future uncertain beyond this year. If Jones gets traded or leaves when his contract is up, Rourke could be in a position to make the jump to being Purdy's backup. But let's see.

For now, it's a small setback after a solid start. Let's see whether he makes the 53-man roster cut.