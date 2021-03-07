Free agency is just around the corner. That means the 49ers will not try to look for outside players.

That means the 49ers will not try to look for outside players. Unless, they want to target a free agent running back. That is Kyle Shanahan's weakness in free agency. From Tevin Coleman, to 49ers legend Jerick McKinnon. Free agent running backs are just the 49ers thing.

So will the 49ers sign a running back in free agency?

I think they will.

Shanahan has his preferences. He just wants his veteran running backs. I don't know if he has an issue with young players because it will take them time to understand his running scheme. But veteran running backs are definitely his kryptonite in a way. It would not surprise me if Shanahan goes after someone like Todd Gurley since he has some familiarity with Shanahan's offense, especially since Gurley envisions himself in the offense already.

One player that could become a new signee of the 49ers is Broncos Phillip Lindsay. It seems like a random fit, but according to Benjamin Allbright, Lindsay signing with the 49ers is not a far fetched idea.

To sign Lindsay, it probably wouldn't cost much money, but to forfeit a draft pick in the process? Sounds like a cost that Shanahan would be willing to pay to have Lindsay.

The funny part about Shanahan is how he makes himself look bad with running backs. He wants to sign these expensive players, yet it is undrafted free agents or minimal cost players that explode in his offense. There really isn't a need for the 49ers to target a running back in free agency.

But get ready for it to happen. The 49ers go as Shanahan does, so signing a running back is a likely scenario, especially with the salary cap boosting to $23 million.

Lindsay isn't a bad player, but the 49ers do not need to sign a running back.