Richard Sherman Identifies an Area the 49ers Must Improve

Free agency has been an eventful week for the San Francisco 49ers so far, with several notable roster moves.

They brought in a world-class receiver in the form of Mike Evans, traded a third-round pick for Osa Odighizuwa, and agreed to a one-year deal to bring back Dre Greenlaw. They also handed out multi-year extensions to Eddy Piñeiro and Jake Tonges, while adding Nate Hobbs, Vederian Lowe, and Brett Toth to bolster the roster.

It has definitely been a busy and eventful week, but no roster is ever close to perfect. There is still work to be done, and whether that comes through the remainder of free agency, with most big names already gone, or the draft in April remains to be seen.

Richard Sherman says safety is a priority for the 49ers

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Richard Sherman is seen on the Thursday Night Football set before the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When asked what the top priority for the 49ers is now, Sherman said on the Richard Sherman Podcast: "Safety, safety, safety, safety first! You gotta find a veteran safety who plays good football.

“Kevin Byard would have been fantastic. We didn’t get him. I think a veteran safety is something that you have to find a way to get… It gives me hesitation to start back up without any competition at the safety spot.

"If you just go in there and start Malik Mustapha and Ji'Ayir Brown it’s fine because at times Ji'Ayir and Malik played good football, but there were times they did not play good football and it left the defense in a bad position.

"I think that’s something they have to address in the draft as well as finding a veteran.”

The 49ers have had a problem at safety for multiple years now. The lack of depth and long-term injuries to Malik Mustapha and Ji'Ayir Brown were previous concerns, and Brown, in particular, lost his spot in the starting lineup multiple times in 2025.

Given those issues, using a high draft pick on a safety could be a logical step forward. Investing in a rookie would not only address the immediate need for depth, but also provide long-term stability at the position.

A young, high-upside player could develop within the system and eventually take on a starting role, reducing reliance on inconsistent or injury-prone options.

It would also allow the team to build for the future while remaining competitive now, especially if they can find a prospect capable of contributing early in his career.