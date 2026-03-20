Richard Sherman Identifies an Area the 49ers Must Improve
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Free agency has been an eventful week for the San Francisco 49ers so far, with several notable roster moves.
They brought in a world-class receiver in the form of Mike Evans, traded a third-round pick for Osa Odighizuwa, and agreed to a one-year deal to bring back Dre Greenlaw. They also handed out multi-year extensions to Eddy Piñeiro and Jake Tonges, while adding Nate Hobbs, Vederian Lowe, and Brett Toth to bolster the roster.
It has definitely been a busy and eventful week, but no roster is ever close to perfect. There is still work to be done, and whether that comes through the remainder of free agency, with most big names already gone, or the draft in April remains to be seen.
Richard Sherman says safety is a priority for the 49ers
When asked what the top priority for the 49ers is now, Sherman said on the Richard Sherman Podcast: "Safety, safety, safety, safety first! You gotta find a veteran safety who plays good football.
“Kevin Byard would have been fantastic. We didn’t get him. I think a veteran safety is something that you have to find a way to get… It gives me hesitation to start back up without any competition at the safety spot.
"If you just go in there and start Malik Mustapha and Ji'Ayir Brown it’s fine because at times Ji'Ayir and Malik played good football, but there were times they did not play good football and it left the defense in a bad position.
"I think that’s something they have to address in the draft as well as finding a veteran.”
The 49ers have had a problem at safety for multiple years now. The lack of depth and long-term injuries to Malik Mustapha and Ji'Ayir Brown were previous concerns, and Brown, in particular, lost his spot in the starting lineup multiple times in 2025.
Given those issues, using a high draft pick on a safety could be a logical step forward. Investing in a rookie would not only address the immediate need for depth, but also provide long-term stability at the position.
A young, high-upside player could develop within the system and eventually take on a starting role, reducing reliance on inconsistent or injury-prone options.
It would also allow the team to build for the future while remaining competitive now, especially if they can find a prospect capable of contributing early in his career.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal