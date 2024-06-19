All 49ers

Will the 49ers Trade Brandon Aiyuk to the Browns for Amari Cooper?

It seems like Cooper fits the 49ers' salary-cap structure much better than Aiyuk does. And Cooper is a similar player.

Grant Cohn

Dec 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs the ball along the sideline for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs the ball along the sideline for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers don't seem to want to spend more than $26 million per season on a wide receiver.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, the wide receiver market exploded this offseason and elite ones suddenly are worth more than $30 million per season. And Brandon Aiyuk was an All Pro last season, and now he wants an extension that pays him what the market says he's worth.

The 49ers could cave and give Aiyuk what he wants, or they could trade him for another wide receiver who's almost as good and much cheaper. Someone such as Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Cooper also has one year left on his deal and wants an extension, but he's 30 years old so he's not worth as much as Aiyuk, who wants a three- or four-year extension. Cooper wants a two-year extension that won't pay him anywhere near $30 million per season.

It seems like Cooper fits the 49ers' salary-cap structure much better than Aiyuk does. And Cooper is a similar player. Last season he had 72 catches, averaged 17.4 yards per reception and caught 5 touchdown passes while Aiyuk had 75 catches, averaged 17.9 yards per reception and caught 7 touchdown passes.

The question is whether Aiyuk fits the Browns' salary structure. They have a ton of money invested in quarterback Deshaun Watson and might not be able to invest in a top-level wide receiver as well. It's possible they simply want to get cheaper at the position. But if they want to spend their money on a receiver in his prime, they should call the 49ers.

GRANT COHN

