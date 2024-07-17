All 49ers

Will the 49ers Trade Brandon Aiyuk to the Raiders for Davante Adams?

This rumor makes a ton of sense.

Grant Cohn

Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) smiles after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) smiles after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Aiyuk requested a trade yesterday and the Las Vegas Raiders are rumored to be interested in acquiring him from the 49ers.

This rumor makes a ton of sense. If the 49ers trade Aiyuk, they have to trade him for a player, because a pick wouldn't help them this season. Preferably, the 49ers would trade Aiyuk for a wide receiver. And Aiyuk and Adams are extremely similar players. Adams arguably is better, but he'll turn 32 this season. And he desperately wants off the Raiders.

Adams definitely would be happier on the 49ers considering he's miserable in Las Vegas and he's from East Palo Alto. And Aiyuk seemingly would be happier on any team that pays him what he wants and features him in the offense.

The 49ers' Super Bowl might even get better this season if they were to trade Aiyuk for Adams. And Adams would be a bargain -- his salary would be less than $17 million for 2024. Then in 2025, his salary balloons to almost $36 million, but it's not guaranteed, so the 49ers can release him or restructure his contract. They'd have tons of options.

If the 49ers can't get Aiyuk to agree to an extension, trading him for a three-time All Pro wide receiver who actually wants to play for the 49ers would seem like the best option. Forcing Aiyuk to stay on the 49ers and play out his fifth-year option could hurt the morale of a team that's already reeling from its second Super Bowl loss.

Perhaps a trade could motivate them.

GRANT COHN

