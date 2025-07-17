What the Worst-Case Scenario is for the 49ers in 2025
The San Francisco 49ers will do their utmost to avoid replicating their disastrous 2024 season.
They may have lost a significant amount of talent in the offseason, but they are still in a prime position to improve upon last year's performance. It is not far-fetched to see the 49ers win around 10 games.
In fact, it should be the expectation along with a playoff berth. Having a weak schedule is another significant factor in why they should accomplish all of that.
However, things don’t always go as planned, as the 2020 and 2024 seasons taught the 49ers. There is a worst-case scenario for the 49ers in 2025, which Pro Football Network recently broke down.
"The San Francisco 49ers dealt with severe talent depletion in 2024, with several key contributors on both sides of the ball missing time due to injury. It's unlikely they get as much injury bad luck as they did last year. That said, they face similar talent depletion in a different form: offseason losses.
"Just this offseason, the 49ers lost Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Charvarius Ward, Aaron Banks, Leonard Floyd, Jaylon Moore, and Jordan Mason. They still have serious star power on their roster, but they now lack the well-rounded group that got them to the Super Bowl two years ago."
The names of the players that Infante brings up aren’t significant. Only Charvarius Ward is the player who the 49ers will feel the sting of his departure.
Dre Greenlaw, too, but if only if he remains mostly healthy in 2025. Other than that, the 49ers didn’t suffer any "losses" this offseason. It’s being overblown.
The real worst-case scenario is if Brock Purdy looks the same or worse than he did in 2024. And as much as the injury luck should improve in 2025, it’s not a guarantee.
Most of the core players that the 49ers are relying on have a questionable injury history. That is where the worst-case scenario for the 49ers truly lies.