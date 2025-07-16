49ers QB Brock Purdy Cracks a 2025 NFL Top 100 Ranking
It’s officially ranking season for the NFL.
One of the more popular rankings is of the top 100 players, whether it is from 2024 or entering 2025, based on projections.
The San Francisco 49ers have quite a few players who should make that list, no matter who is creating the ranking. However, there is one small surprise that made it on Pro Football Network’s ranking.
They have Brock Purdy cracking their 2025 NFL top 100 ranking at No. 88 overall. Here is their explanation for his placement.
“Brock Purdy is irrelevant no more. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback navigated a turbulent year marred by injuries to teammates and himself, and the team rewarded him with a five-year, $265 million contract extension.
“Purdy played 15 games in 2024, finishing with 3,864 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His 96.1 passer rating indicated a regression from his 2023 campaign, when he led the NFL with a 113.0 passer rating. However, he still ranked seventh in PFSN’s QB+ metric and showed growth as a rusher, with five scores on the ground.
“San Francisco’s offensive struggles weren’t solely on Purdy. Injuries decimated the roster, with Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and Trent Williams missing significant time. However, after getting a massive payday, the expectations have changed. Let’s see if he can return to form and get this team back into NFC contention.”
PFN’s rankings seem largely based on their projection. Then again, they also graded Purdy out as a top 10 quarterback in 2024, which he wasn’t.
Still, they aren’t delusional in believing that if Purdy can return to his 2023 form that he can become a top 100 player in the NFL.
He was that in 2023 when he became a finalist for the MVP award. Given he was just cashed out, he is going to need to be that and rewrite the down year he had in 2024.