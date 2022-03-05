Would it be a Failure for the 49ers if They Cut Jimmy Garoppolo?

Trading Jimmy Garoppolo could possibly not happen for the 49ers given his market. Cutting him is on the table, which can be viewed as a failure.

Trading Jimmy Garoppolo is top priority for the 49ers.

However, receiving adequate draft capital like a second- or third-round pick for him is highly unlikely. The fact that Garoppolo is to undergo shoulder surgery on his throwing arm and won’t be able to throw for his new team until training camp is definitely a detracting factor.

Teams would be nuts to give up such a weighted draft pick for Garoppolo unless the 49ers throw in another asset as a “sweetener” for the deal. Considering all of this, the 49ers could be forced to cut Garoppolo as I doubt they’ll settle or be happy with a fifth-round pick (if they’re lucky) or less.

Not to mention the 49ers have to get Garoppolo off the book right as free agency nears so they can have salary cap space to sign players. But should they cut Garoppolo, it would go against their grand plan that they set in motion when they drafted Trey Lance. That is to run it back with Garoppolo while Lance sits, then trade Garoppolo in the offseason for substantial draft capital.

So would it be a failure for the 49ers if they cut Garoppolo instead of trading him?

No doubt about it.

It is a yes because the 49ers would not have accomplished one of their goals toward their long-term plan that they set in motion almost a year ago. They thought that by rolling with Garoppolo in 2021 that it would give them the best chance to win AND aid in driving up trade value for Garoppolo.

Well clearly the second-part of that plan has failed miserably. Even with his surgery, had Garoppolo truly raised his value, then a team would’ve been working a deal or traded for him already. But teams are not blind. They are able to see how and why the 49ers got as far as they did in the playoffs and it is not because of Garoppolo. Had he factored in largely, he would’ve been gone by now.

The reality is Garoppolo never did anything to improve his stock.

In fact, you could argue he worsened it, especially right now that he won’t be able to physically participate with his new team until training camp. And should the 49ers actually cut Garoppolo, they will be fools to not have taken whatever was available for him.

Unless there somehow isn’t a market at all for him, the 49ers should just take what they can get and chalk it up. But the thing is, I don’t think they’re thinking like that. I have explained why the 49ers possibly won’t settle for a late-round pick for Garoppolo in here and multiple other articles before.

On the bright side, cutting Garoppolo isn’t a TOTAL failure. Since it is clear Garoppolo won’t garner a Day 1 or 2 draft pick, then the top priority for the 49ers is moving his contract off the books by the time free agency arrives. Once they do that, then they will be able to court higher tier free agents. That is ultimately the grand prize of the 49ers regardless of how Garoppolo is moved off the team.

Just get his contract off the books by any means if you're the 49ers.