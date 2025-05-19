Zero 49ers Rank in PFF's Top 25 Players Under 25 for 2025
The 49ers' roster is top-heavy.
They have eight players to whom they've given major contract extensions -- Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Deommodore Lenoir.
Lenoir and Purdy are 25. Aiyuk and Bosa are 27. McCaffrey and Warner are 28. Kittle is 31. And Williams is 36. Some younger, some older.
But, the 49ers don't currently have an elite player who's on a rookie deal and younger than 25. Pro Football Focus just ranked the NFL's top 25 players under 25 and zero 49ers made the list.
The best young player the 49ers have probably is second-year guard Dominick Puni. He was one of the best rookie offensive linemen in the NFL last season. But he's 25.
The best player on the 49ers who's younger than 25 probably is Ricky Pearsall, but he'll turn 25 in September. The 49ers also have Isaac Guerendo who will turn 25 in June.
So it's no wonder the 49ers drafted 20-year-old Mykel Williams with their first-round pick this year. They desperately need young talent on their roster. The Rams have Puka Nacua who's only 23. And the Eagles have Jalen Carter who just turned 24. Plus they have Cooper DeJean who's only 22.
The best player in the NFL younger than 25 according to Pro Football Focus is Penei Sewell, who still is just 24 despite being drafted in 2021. He was taken four picks after the 49ers took Trey Lance. That was one of many terrible draft picks the 49ers have made in the past few years.
No wonder their roster is so top-heavy.