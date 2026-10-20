10 Winners and Losers From 49ers Week 6 Win vs. Commanders

Defeating the Washington Commanders was a lot tougher than it should've been for the San Francisco 49ers. But they got it done nonetheless.

Some 49ers will love their performance in this game, while others will want to forget it. That said, here are the 10 winners and losers from the 49ers' Week 6 win over the Commanders.

Winners

Malik Mustapha

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (6) celebrates after the game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What a performance from Malik Mustapha. He was the hero of this game, making back-to-back stops in the second-to-last series with the game on the line.

Mustapha could've folded under the pressure of those moments, but he met it head-on. He's been a wrecking ball ever since he started receiving playing time.

If Dre Greenlaw is the enforcer, then Mustapha is his second in command. It's safe to say he's cemented himself as the starter for the rest of the season.

Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy delivers another excellent performance. This time, he does it in primetime with the entire nation watching him. The bright lights never scare Purdy.

If anything, he thrived on it when he was lighting up the Commanders like a Christmas tree in the first half. Purdy simmered down in the second half, but he was balling nonetheless.

49ers' Offensive Line

A major reason why Purdy was balling is that the offensive line kept him clean. Purdy was sacked twice but was only pressured six times on 34 dropbacks. That's nuts.

One of the sacks was a missed assignment, not an outright lost matchup. They also blocked really well in the run game. This group is the best one on the 49ers, and it isn't even close. They're elite.

Christian McCaffrey

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers had done a great job in limiting Christian McCaffrey's workload this season, but against the Commanders, his heavy usage was required.

McCaffrey took 16 carries and nine receptions, which was desperately needed. The 49ers were lacking receivers, especially once Mike Evans exited the game.

A performance is a reminder that McCaffrey still has it. He's not the super explosive player he once was, but when the 49ers need him, he can carry a bulk of the offense.

Mike Evans

Evans was off to an amazing start in this game with three catches for 94 yards. Unfortunately, he injured his Achilles on his final catch, which had been an issue for him all week.

Thankfully, Evans didn't suffer an Achilles tear. That's why he's a "winner." It could've been much worse. He'll most likely miss Week 7, but if that's all, it feels like the 49ers scored a win.

Losers

Kyle Shanahan

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first-half game plan for the 49ers was sensational. Everything Kyle Shanahan called was working perfectly. Yet for some reason, he didn't change it up in the second half when Evans left the game.

Shanahan got incredibly pass-happy in the second half. On the 49ers' second and third drives of that half, Shanahan called six straight passes. That's insane.

The running game was working well, and they needed to drain the clock with a two-score lead. His play calling allowed the Commanders to make it a close game. He must be better.

Renardo Green

This was by far the worst performance of the season for Renardo Green. He can afford it since the 49ers won, and he's been phenomenal in every game before this.

But man, did he struggle. From busting coverages to committing a penalty, he looked like his 2025 version. Hopefully, this was just a one-off, and he bounces back next week.

Marques Sigle

With Mustapha playing lights out, he's making it impossible for Marques Sigle to get his starting job back. There's no telling if he'll see the field again, barring an injury to another player.

It's brutal for Sigle, as he was playing really well before his high ankle sprain. Unfortunately, this is part of the game. You miss time, another player shines in your place, and you're never seen again.

Jacob Cowing

Oct 4, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing (4) carries the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like every game there is at least one blunder from Jacob Cowing. Against the Commanders, he did it as a punt returner when he decided to field punts around the five-yard line.

The 49ers have told Cowing he needs to let the ball hit the ground so it can bounce into the end zone. He's clearly not listening, which means it's only a matter of time before he loses his spot.

Eddy Pineiro

Another player who could lose his spot soon is kicker Eddy Pineiro. He has the yips, which is only fitting for a 49ers kicker.

I don't know if Pineiro caught lightning in a bottle last year and this is who he really is, but the 49ers can't continue like this. He's going to cost them a game if this doesn't get corrected soon.

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