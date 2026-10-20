49ers Biggest Need Ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline Is Painfully Obvious

With the San Francisco 49ers sitting at 6-0, the team is in a great spot to be buyers at the trade deadline. As the weeks leading up to the trade deadline get closer, it is getting more obvious that the 49ers need some help along the interior defensive line.

San Francisco 49ers have one major need entering trade deadline

The initial thought is that the team could use an edge rusher or wide receiver help. On the edge, Mykel Williams just came back and recorded a sack. Rookie edge rusher Romello Height is starting to come on after an impressive Week 6. Nick Bosa should be back in the lineup in the next week or two. The room is going to be a strength soon.

At receiver, the entire room is injured right now, but almost none of them are season-ending. Christian Kirk should be back in Week 7. Both Demarcus Robinson and Mike Evans appear to have chances to play in Week 8. Deebo Samuel should return around Week 9, and De’Zhaun Stribling could be back closer to Week 10.

The receiver position looks like an issue right now, but in a few weeks it could be a strength as well.

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The interior defensive line is not getting the same reinforcements. Alfred Collins is out for the season, and C.J. West was a liability when he was healthy.

San Francisco has been able to play with leads, and they have not faced a tough rushing attack. The Rams are the only above-average rushing offense they have faced, and that was under unusual circumstances. So, their run defense has not killed them.

They rank second in expected points allowed on the ground. However, they also rank 29th in defensive success rate against the run. The big runs are not killing them, and teams are not sticking with it enough to lead to points. However, on a down-and-distance basis, teams are able to move the ball on the 49ers' rushing defense.

Osa Odighizuwa and Gracen Halton are better pass rushers than run defenders. Their run-defending interior lineman are Sebastian Valdez and James Thompson. Both are former UDFAs who are developing, but neither can hold down the run defense.

If San Francisco can add a veteran run defender, it will not be the flashiest deadline move, but it will be the most impactful. Keep an eye on the interior defensive line in the next few weeks.