How Mac Jones Could Impact 49ers Skill Players in Week 12
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While the San Francisco 49ers feel confident in Mac Jones as a replacement for Brock Purdy in Week 12, there are notable differences between the two. That could end up having a significant impact on how the pass catchers fare when they take on the Seattle Seahawks.
How Mac Jones Impacts San Francisco 49ers Pass Catchers in Week 12
The biggest difference between Jones and Purdy is their appetite for danger. Purdy will hold the ball longer than Jones and push the ball down the field more.
His average time to throw for his career is 2.96, and this year it is 3.01. Jones’ average is 2.61, and his career-high is 2.69. He is going to throw the ball about a half-second faster on average.
With that, he throws the ball 20 yards or more down the field about 3% less often. That is because Jones is not accurate down the field. For his career, he only completes 32% of his passes when throwing 20 yards down the field.
Purdy is completing 55% of his deep passes this year. His career-low is 40%, and he has completed over half of his deep passing attempts in three of his five seasons in the NFL.
Jones has not had a receiver like Mike Evans, but it is easy to think that Evans is a better fit with Purdy than he would be with Jones. Purdy has been giving Evans chances down the field despite him not always being open. Evans has made the plays needed downfield for big plays. Jones might not be as interested in taking the risk.
Evans has 207 yards, and 27% of his targets are on passes thrown 20 yards downfield or further. If Jones does well with Evans, it will be clear that Evans in the Kyle Shanahan offense is unstoppable and that Jones just did not have options in prior seasons.
However, the bet might be on Christian McCaffrey to have a big game. Seattle has a great pass rush. Jones is going to check the ball down and get it out of his hands before he takes sacks or puts the ball in harm's way. So, McCaffrey could be the player who catches the most passes from Jones. At the least, he would be the reason why Evans is not as productive.
Deebo Samuel might also get more work because the ball can be schemed into his hands.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley