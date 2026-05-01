3 49ers Rookies That are Likeliest to Make the Final Roster

Eight players were drafted by the San Francisco 49ers this year, which is a fairly large draft class to have.

It’s part of why Kyle Shanahan said during his post-draft press conference that it’s going to be tough for all of the rookies to make it on the final roster. That’s just the reality.

The real question is which rookies are the likeliest or the lock to make the team? As of now, three rookies stand out as ones to make the roster no matter what.

WR De’Zhaun Stribling

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) reacts after a catch for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The most likely, and obvious, rookie that will make the final roster is wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling. If anything, he’ll make it by default since the 49ers drafted him 33rd overall.

It would be insane if he were rostered as a practice squad player. The backlash would be justifiably massive. But it won’t get to that. Zero chance. Stribling lines up to contribute in 2026.

Now, what that looks like is tough to tell. Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall are the clear-cut top receivers that will be relied upon. Then there are veterans Christian Kirk and Demarcus Robinson.

Stribling will need to compete with those two veterans if he wants a sizable role in 2026. He doesn’t have to do anything flashy. As long as he can stretch the field and block, he’ll be used more than Kirk and Robinson.

DE Romello Height

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height (9) rushes the line during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A pass-rushing defensive end specialist was desperately needed for the 49ers, which is what led them to draft Romello Height 70th overall. He should be a lock to make the team.

The 49ers don’t have any other options on the edge when it comes to rushing the passer. Height is their best one already, as he recorded a 18% pressure rate last season, per ESPN.

He may have had only one year of tremendous production, but he’s proven that he can make an impact as a complementary player. That’s exactly what his role is with Nick Bosa leading the way.

RB Kaelon Black

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) runs to score a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

There’s no way the 49ers leave running back Kaelon Black on their practice squad after drafting him 90th overall. It’s especially not going to happen after Kyle Shanahan talked him up.

Black projects to be in rotation and possibly start should Christian McCaffrey ever miss time to injury. Shanahan is expecting that to happen, which is wise.

Plus, Shanahan is out on Isaac Guerendo. Don’t expect Guerendo to make it when the final roster cuts. He won’t even garner a practice squad spot from the Niners.

Black and Jordan James are the 49ers who will rely upon relieving and filling in for McCaffrey. It’s a giant gamble, but after passing on veterans in free agency, it’s their only option left.