3 49ers Rookies That are Likeliest to Make the Final Roster
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Eight players were drafted by the San Francisco 49ers this year, which is a fairly large draft class to have.
It’s part of why Kyle Shanahan said during his post-draft press conference that it’s going to be tough for all of the rookies to make it on the final roster. That’s just the reality.
The real question is which rookies are the likeliest or the lock to make the team? As of now, three rookies stand out as ones to make the roster no matter what.
WR De’Zhaun Stribling
The most likely, and obvious, rookie that will make the final roster is wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling. If anything, he’ll make it by default since the 49ers drafted him 33rd overall.
It would be insane if he were rostered as a practice squad player. The backlash would be justifiably massive. But it won’t get to that. Zero chance. Stribling lines up to contribute in 2026.
Now, what that looks like is tough to tell. Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall are the clear-cut top receivers that will be relied upon. Then there are veterans Christian Kirk and Demarcus Robinson.
Stribling will need to compete with those two veterans if he wants a sizable role in 2026. He doesn’t have to do anything flashy. As long as he can stretch the field and block, he’ll be used more than Kirk and Robinson.
DE Romello Height
A pass-rushing defensive end specialist was desperately needed for the 49ers, which is what led them to draft Romello Height 70th overall. He should be a lock to make the team.
The 49ers don’t have any other options on the edge when it comes to rushing the passer. Height is their best one already, as he recorded a 18% pressure rate last season, per ESPN.
He may have had only one year of tremendous production, but he’s proven that he can make an impact as a complementary player. That’s exactly what his role is with Nick Bosa leading the way.
RB Kaelon Black
There’s no way the 49ers leave running back Kaelon Black on their practice squad after drafting him 90th overall. It’s especially not going to happen after Kyle Shanahan talked him up.
Black projects to be in rotation and possibly start should Christian McCaffrey ever miss time to injury. Shanahan is expecting that to happen, which is wise.
Plus, Shanahan is out on Isaac Guerendo. Don’t expect Guerendo to make it when the final roster cuts. He won’t even garner a practice squad spot from the Niners.
Black and Jordan James are the 49ers who will rely upon relieving and filling in for McCaffrey. It’s a giant gamble, but after passing on veterans in free agency, it’s their only option left.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN