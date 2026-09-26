4 49ers Who Must Step Up Without Nick Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers are going to be without edge rusher Nick Bosa for the next couple of weeks. Which players on the current roster need to step up if the team wants to stay in playoff contention in 2026?

San Francisco 49ers Need More From These 4

Ogbo Okoronkwo

Okoronkwo was signed in the middle of training camp. He started the regular season on the practice squad. Now, he is arguably the 49ers' most impactful edge rusher. Okoronkwo already has three pressures in the first two weeks. He has 17 career sacks over an eight-year career, showing that he can hang in the NFL when healthy. Now, he is ready to take on a bigger role.

Osa Odighizuwa

The 49ers were expected to have Odighizuwa be the piece that completed the 49ers' front. However, Nick Bosa, Alfred Collins, and Mykel Williams will be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. So, he went from one of the top four to the only one of the top four.

The 49ers' front is going to be weak around him. Odighizuwa is going to have to perform even better, and he has had a great start.

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Jaden Dugger

One intriguing option to fill in on the edge with Bosa out is rookie Jaden Dugger. Dugger is an off-the-ball linebacker, but he is versatile in his skill set. The 49ers have tested him at every spot from safety to the edge. As the SAM linebacker, he also aligns on the edge often as a rusher.

So, the 49ers can use different formations, looks, and ways to get Dugger aligned as a pass rusher. When he gets a free lane, he is fast, strong, and agile. He can get after the quarterback.

Raheem Morris

At the end of the day, the 49ers only have so many players who can slide in for Bosa. The talent will be impossible to replace. So, the 49ers can have a few players step up, but the biggest impact will be what defensive coordinator Raheem Morris can do.

Robert Saleh kept the defense afloat with Bosa and Fred Warner. That led to a head coaching opportunity. Morris has to repeat the same, or it will be easy to view him as a downgrade.

Mixing up blitzes, personnel, and other usage will be key for the 49ers. How Morris handles the loss of Bosa will determine if San Francisco stays in the game.