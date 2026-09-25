What Nick Bosa's Calf Injury Means for the 49ers

Just when it seemed like the 49ers' defense was clicking, they suffer a major setback.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Nick Bosa suffered a calf injury in practice Wednesday and is expected to miss the next few weeks. It's unclear if the 49ers will place him on Injured Reserve.

The 49ers have five more games before they enter their Bye Week. Maybe they will place him on it now and bring him back when they begin the second half of the season.

It'll be tricky, as each NFL team is only allotted eight designated return spots for players on Injured Reserve. Bosa's calf injury will need to be very sketchy for the 49ers to do it.

Kyle Shanahan will hold his usual Friday press conference in the afternoon, so that will be the time for some clarity, even though he's not the most detailed about injuries.

Five-time Pro-Bowl DE Nick Bosa pulled his calf during Thursday’s practice and now is expected to miss “a few weeks”, including Sunday’s game vs. the Cardinals, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The team is figuring out whether or not Bosa needs to be placed on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/eQIb7JBKut — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2026

So, what does this mean for the 49ers?

It doesn't take much brainpower to figure out that their defense takes a significant hit. That is always the case whenever a team loses one of its best players.

However, the 49ers' defensive line was already in shambles. Bosa, Osa Odighizuwa, and now rookie Gracen Halton were the only noteworthy players.

Now, it's a defensive front that will struggle to defend the run and rush the passer. This is going to sting the 49ers pretty badly.

You can't expect anyone to step up either. That's too idealistic. It's not like the defensive line has any promising players to look at.

The 49ers will need to strongly consider free agents, like Leonard Floyd, Hasson Reddick, and maybe even Joey Bosa if he's in shape.

The options aren't great, but what other choice do the 49ers have? Trading for a player will be the other course of action they can take.

But that's unlikely to occur for another few weeks. Teams don't usually conduct trades until the deadline is close.

Every team believes they have a chance right now. It isn't until the deadline is near that they will realize they're better off being sellers.

For now, the 49ers will have to hope someone steps up, which won't happen, and add a free agent or two. It's a tough spot to be in, but not a surprising one.

Bosa isn't a durable player after all. His latest injury will surely be something the 49ers keep in the back of their minds when his contract becomes a topic after the season.

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