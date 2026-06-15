49ers 2026 roster ranking: No. 73 is a familiar face

The San Francisco 49ers roster is expected to be much deeper this year than it was in years past. The team worked on adding depth and filling the backend of the roster spots. That is why Jalen Graham went from being a fringe roster player for years to number 73 on the ranking of most important players entering 2026.

San Francisco 49ers roster ranking: No. 73 Linebacker Jalen Graham

Graham has been with the 49ers since 2023. The seventh-round rookie spent a year on the practice squad, aside from, getting called up for a few games. Still, he did not see the defensive field. He even had to get signed off the Washington Commanders practice squad in 2024 to get a chance on the 49ers roster. Graham ended up playing 37 total snaps for the 49ers.

Still, he was able to return to the team that drafted him in 2025, and while he was cut once again, he found his way to the 49ers practice squad for the third straight year. Injuries to the room had him called up to the roster again, but this time he only played two defensive snaps.

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Instead, the 49ers signed Eric Kendricks and Garrett Wallow as veteran free agents to replace the former draft pick. That should tell us where his roster status is entering his fourth NFL season. Graham is signed for the this season, but not beyond. They are not committed to him.

More than that, this room is deep. They brought back Dre Greenlaw to start next to Fred Warner. They brought back Luke Gifford to have a role on special teams. Last year, Tatum Bethune was the first man to get a crack at the MIKE spot when Warner went down, so he is likely to be back.

Then, the team has Nick Martin and Jaden Dugger, who were drafted higher and more recently than Graham. Finally, there is Wallow, who started over Graham last year and is back this season. There are seven linebackers ahead of him without even debating if rookie UDFA Larry Worth is in the running at linebacker or safety.

The team is going to be hard-pressed to keep a seventh-linebacker, so Graham has a slim chance of making the roster. Still, the seventh linebacker will now be the person who circles back to the practice squad as well. There is a real question whether a practice squad job is there for Graham.