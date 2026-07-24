Every Player on the Roster Bubble for the 49ers: Who's In, Who's Out

With the San Francisco 49ers entering training camp with 90 players and leaving with 53, there are going to be plenty of players right on the edge of the roster fighting for a spot in the final weeks. Based on the current 53-man projection, which players are inside the roster looking in, and who are outside and sitting on the bubble?

Determining the San Francisco 49ers Roster Bubble

Inside the Roster Bubble:

Wide Receivers: Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins, Christian Kirk

Tight End: Luke Farrell

Offensive Line: Enrique Cruz, Brett Toth, Vederian Lowe

Edge Rusher: Sam Okuayinonu, Keion White

Linebacker: Jaden Dugger, Luke Gifford, Nick Martin, Tatum Bethune

Cornerback: Jack Jones, Ephesians Prysock

Safety: Ashtyn Davis

Punter: Jack Bouwmeester

That puts 17 players on the bubble. So, there are 36 players that are currently locked into the 49ers roster that were not listed above. If any of these players do not make the roster, who are the players right outside the top 53?

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Quarterback Kurtis Rourke

Rourke will make it with a strong preseason that makes the 49ers fear losing him to waivers.

Running Back Isaac Guerendo

Guerendo will need to make it with special teams.

Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson

Robinson could prove more reliable than Kirk in the preseason.

Wide Receiver Junior Bergen

Bergen could earn a spot by returning kicks and punts.

Tight End Brayden Willis

The tight end room is thin, opening a door for Willis.

Offensive Tackle Austen Pleasants

Pleasants could outshine one of Vederian Lowe or Enrique Cruz.

Offensive Lineman Nick Zakelj

The versatility of Zakelj gives him a chance to stick around.

Interior Defensive Lineman Evan Anderson

The following three linemen will all compete for a fifth spot. They will also compete with Gracen Halton for the fourth spot.

Interior Defensive Lineman Sebastian Valdez

Interior Defensive Lineman Bryson Eason

Edge Rusher Cam Sample

Sample and Kamara can compete with White and Okuayinonu for the final two spots.

Edge Rusher Mikail Kamara

Linebacker: Garrett Wallow

Wallow started for the team during their playoff run last year, so he could stick around.

Cornerback Siran Neal

Neal could easily make it with his special teams value.

Cornerback Darrell Luter

Luter was on the field in the playoffs last year.

Safety Jalen Stroman

Can the rookie UDFA push to make the roster?

Punter: Corliss Waitman

One of Waitman or Bouwmeester will make it.

That puts 17 players on the roster bubble. As it stands, there are 36 players firmly on the roster, 17 players inside the bubble, 17 players outside of the bubble, and 20 players who not have a strong shot at making the roster.