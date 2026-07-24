Every Player on the Roster Bubble for the 49ers: Who's In, Who's Out
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With the San Francisco 49ers entering training camp with 90 players and leaving with 53, there are going to be plenty of players right on the edge of the roster fighting for a spot in the final weeks. Based on the current 53-man projection, which players are inside the roster looking in, and who are outside and sitting on the bubble?
Determining the San Francisco 49ers Roster Bubble
Inside the Roster Bubble:
Wide Receivers: Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins, Christian Kirk
Tight End: Luke Farrell
Offensive Line: Enrique Cruz, Brett Toth, Vederian Lowe
Edge Rusher: Sam Okuayinonu, Keion White
Linebacker: Jaden Dugger, Luke Gifford, Nick Martin, Tatum Bethune
Cornerback: Jack Jones, Ephesians Prysock
Safety: Ashtyn Davis
Punter: Jack Bouwmeester
That puts 17 players on the bubble. So, there are 36 players that are currently locked into the 49ers roster that were not listed above. If any of these players do not make the roster, who are the players right outside the top 53?
Quarterback Kurtis Rourke
Rourke will make it with a strong preseason that makes the 49ers fear losing him to waivers.
Running Back Isaac Guerendo
Guerendo will need to make it with special teams.
Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson
Robinson could prove more reliable than Kirk in the preseason.
Wide Receiver Junior Bergen
Bergen could earn a spot by returning kicks and punts.
Tight End Brayden Willis
The tight end room is thin, opening a door for Willis.
Offensive Tackle Austen Pleasants
Pleasants could outshine one of Vederian Lowe or Enrique Cruz.
Offensive Lineman Nick Zakelj
The versatility of Zakelj gives him a chance to stick around.
Interior Defensive Lineman Evan Anderson
The following three linemen will all compete for a fifth spot. They will also compete with Gracen Halton for the fourth spot.
Interior Defensive Lineman Sebastian Valdez
Interior Defensive Lineman Bryson Eason
Edge Rusher Cam Sample
Sample and Kamara can compete with White and Okuayinonu for the final two spots.
Edge Rusher Mikail Kamara
Linebacker: Garrett Wallow
Wallow started for the team during their playoff run last year, so he could stick around.
Cornerback Siran Neal
Neal could easily make it with his special teams value.
Cornerback Darrell Luter
Luter was on the field in the playoffs last year.
Safety Jalen Stroman
Can the rookie UDFA push to make the roster?
Punter: Corliss Waitman
One of Waitman or Bouwmeester will make it.
That puts 17 players on the roster bubble. As it stands, there are 36 players firmly on the roster, 17 players inside the bubble, 17 players outside of the bubble, and 20 players who not have a strong shot at making the roster.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley