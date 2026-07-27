3 Underdiscussed Job Openings are Emerging from 49ers Training Camp 

The biggest position battle on the San Francisco 49ers roster is the starting left guard spot. However, the third linebacker, strong safety, and return jobs are also open and are seeing healthy competition. Who has the early edges in training camp?

San Francisco 49ers roster battles in training camp

SAM Linebacker

The third linebacker does not play much for the 49ers, who ran their base defense on less than 40% of their defensive snaps. Still, the role will involve getting on the field to match teams that get heavier in their personnel. Last year, the team had Luke Gifford in the role, and he struggled.

This year, Kyle Shanahan noted that Gifford was the incumbent to step in beside Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. However, early indications out of training camp are that Nick Martin is also competing for the spot. The team would like the second-year third-round pick to take strides.

Other linebackers on the roster include Tatum Bethune, Garrett Wallow, and Jaden Dugger. So, Martin has a chance to start for now, but if he falls, they will find another player to step into the role. For now, it is Martin getting a long look.

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Safety

The early indications were that Malik Mustapha and Ji’Ayir Brown would be the two starting safeties. They closed the year starting, and the team did not make any big additions. However, early reports are that second-year safety Marques Sigle will also be in the mix to start.

Sigle split time with Brown to start training camp. Sigle started the first six games of his rookie season, but started to look overwhelmed, and the team had to pull him.

Brown held the job, but struggled to close out the season. If Sigle was able to take a step back, regroup, and come back stronger, the team could have a legitimate competition.

Punt and Kick Return

The most underrated competition is the return man job. Skyy Moore held down both jobs last year and was excellent. Now, the team needs to find the same magic. They are giving a lot of different names chances.

Junior Bergen, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and rookie UDFA Will Pauling are all in the mix to return kicks this year. For Bergen and Pauling, it is their only path to the roster. The same could be said for Cowing. Who can lock down a job?