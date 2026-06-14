49ers 2026 roster ranking: No. 78-76

With the days coming down until the San Francisco 49ers take the field again, we are going to dissect the team's roster from 90 all the way down to number. This ranking is looking at who the most important pieces are to the 49ers' success in 2026. Our latest ranking puts us at number 78.

San Francisco 49ers Roster Ranking: No. 78-76

No. 78 Wide Receiver Will Pauling

Pauling is a rookie UDFA wide receiver from Notre Dame. He spent his first two college years at Cincinnati, then transferred to Wisconsin for two years. Finally, he spent a fifth year at Notre Dame. He only produced 381 yards in his final year, which is why he went undrafted.

Reports are that he is in competition for the punt and kick return jobs, but he only has one career punt return entering training camp. It is a wide-open competition, so he jumps up to 78, but it is hard to see him being the one to win the job without an injury occurring.

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No. 77 Safety Derrick Canteen

Canteen was a rookie UDFA from Cincinnati in 2025. He mostly played in the box for the 49ers in training camp and in the preseason. The good news is that he made it to the practice squad and is now back for his second chance to make the roster. The bad news is that the 49ers added a new defensive coordinator, and he brought in his own guys.

They signed Ashtyn Davis, who is a near lock for the roster. They also signed Patrick McMorris, who has NFL experience, and rookie UDFA Jalen Stroman was brought in by this staff. Canteen against Stroman is a very underrated depth chart battle this summer. Right now, Canteen trails the fresh face, who might have a bigger impact.

No. 76 Safety Patrick McMorris

McMorris is ranked slightly ahead of Canteen because he brings a little more pedigree and was signed by this coaching staff. He was a sixth-round pick in 2024 and has nine NFL snaps. That is not a lot, but he did more as a rookie than Canteen did. In year two, he was on the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants practice squads. Now, he is entering his third NFL season and will be competing with Canteen and Stroman for a fifth safety. That would likely end up as a special teams role or a practice squad player.