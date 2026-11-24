The San Francisco 49ers are going to be without right tackle Colton McKivitz for the rest of the season. This is going to present the team with a tough challenge in replacing him. What are the best options for the team?

5 Options for the San Francisco 49ers After Losing Colton McKivitz for the 2026 Season

Let Vederian Lowe Step Up

This is the most likely option for the time being. Lowe stepped into the spot in Week 11 when McKivitz went down. The big issue is that he is 27 years old and in his fifth year in the NFL. He has 1,415 snaps at left tackle and 276 on the right side. That includes his snaps for the 49ers this year. It is a bit of a new spot for a player signed to be Trent Williams' insurance.

Bring Up Someone From Practice Squad

They have Isaac Alarcon and Foster Sarrell on the practice squad. However, Alarcon is from the international program and is still viewed as a bit raw. Sarrell is the name to know. He has 300 career snaps at right tackle, which is more than Lowe. He spent four years on the Los Angeles Chargers. The issue with Sarrell is he signed a month or so ago.

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Open Practice Window for Austen Pleasants

Pleasants has been on the IR with a knee injury. He is expected to be back at some point, but the team has not opened his window. Perhaps it is because they are light on designated-to-return spots, and they were unsure they needed Pleasants. Pleasants has been in the NFL since 2020 and has plenty of right tackle experience in training camp. He might end up being the best option through the playoffs.

Sign Someone From Another Practice Squad

Since the other options are not favorable, they could look to poach a player from another practice squad and add him to their roster. Wanya Morris, KT Leveston, Fred Johnson, Kiran Amegadjie, and Bobby Hart are options on practice squads and have NFL experience at right tackle. They could step into the extra roster spot.

Sign a Free Agent

There are also some free agents still around. It would be reminiscent of adding Eric Kendricks last year when Fred Warner went down. Names to consider include Kelvin Beachum, Cam Robinson, and Cornelius Lucas. All three could be added to the practice squad as well.