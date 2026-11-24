49ers Have 5 Options After Colton McKivitz Loss
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The San Francisco 49ers are going to be without right tackle Colton McKivitz for the rest of the season. This is going to present the team with a tough challenge in replacing him. What are the best options for the team?
5 Options for the San Francisco 49ers After Losing Colton McKivitz for the 2026 Season
Let Vederian Lowe Step Up
This is the most likely option for the time being. Lowe stepped into the spot in Week 11 when McKivitz went down. The big issue is that he is 27 years old and in his fifth year in the NFL. He has 1,415 snaps at left tackle and 276 on the right side. That includes his snaps for the 49ers this year. It is a bit of a new spot for a player signed to be Trent Williams' insurance.
Bring Up Someone From Practice Squad
They have Isaac Alarcon and Foster Sarrell on the practice squad. However, Alarcon is from the international program and is still viewed as a bit raw. Sarrell is the name to know. He has 300 career snaps at right tackle, which is more than Lowe. He spent four years on the Los Angeles Chargers. The issue with Sarrell is he signed a month or so ago.
Open Practice Window for Austen Pleasants
Pleasants has been on the IR with a knee injury. He is expected to be back at some point, but the team has not opened his window. Perhaps it is because they are light on designated-to-return spots, and they were unsure they needed Pleasants. Pleasants has been in the NFL since 2020 and has plenty of right tackle experience in training camp. He might end up being the best option through the playoffs.
Sign Someone From Another Practice Squad
Since the other options are not favorable, they could look to poach a player from another practice squad and add him to their roster. Wanya Morris, KT Leveston, Fred Johnson, Kiran Amegadjie, and Bobby Hart are options on practice squads and have NFL experience at right tackle. They could step into the extra roster spot.
Sign a Free Agent
There are also some free agents still around. It would be reminiscent of adding Eric Kendricks last year when Fred Warner went down. Names to consider include Kelvin Beachum, Cam Robinson, and Cornelius Lucas. All three could be added to the practice squad as well.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley