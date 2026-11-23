While the San Francisco 49ers dominated the Minnesota Vikings and moved to 9-1, there were still some players who saw their stock drop in the win. Which players had tough performances?

6 San Francisco 49ers Whose Stock Dropped in Week 11 Win

Colton McKivitz

This one is not the doing of McKivitz, but he left the game with an injury, and all indications are that he will be out for the season. The injury was gruesome, and the reaction from teammates said it all. This is unfortunate for McKivitz and crushed the 49ers, who are seeing a big drop in talent down to Vederien Lowe. Lowe held things down for a week. We will see if he can continue.

Jordan Watkins

The question with Mike Evans coming back is how much of an impact it would have on Watkins. Watkins played a good bit in the second half because the team was dominating. However, it was clear in the first half that he was now fourth in the pecking order. Keenan Allen and Deebo Samuel led the way in snaps, and Evans took on the role that Watkins was playing. In closer games, Watkins will likely play less.

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Demarcus Robinson and Jacob Cowing

The good news for Watkins is that Robinson and Cowing have been phased out of the offense. With Evans back, the 49ers reduced what used to be a never-ending rotation of receivers down to just four options. This should make things easier for Brock Purdy and the active pass catchers. However, Robinson is now depth waiting on the bench and Cowing is only a special teams threat.

Kaelon Black

The thought coming into the game was that San Francisco would lean on the run to take the blitz of Brian Flores out of the picture. However, they went into the half with more passes than rushing attempts. Black had two rushes heading into the fourth quarter. The rookie gets his chances here and there but is not fully involved in the offense quite yet.

Mykel Williams

The 49ers had a pretty even rotation between their edge rushers throughout the game. It was likely due to the altitude. Still, Williams is struggling to beat out Keion White for snaps, and Romello Height provides similar pass-rush threat right now. The 49ers need to get Williams to a point where he is clearly better than White and the team is pushing White into more of a depth role.