MEXICO CITY -- What a win for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.

It took a collective effort for them to look as great as they did, but a few players would've liked to have done better. That said, here are the four winners and three losers from the 49ers' victory against the Vikings.

Winners

Kyle Shanahan

Finally, Kyle Shanahan got the better of Brian Flores. His scheme had been an extremely challenging one for Shanahan to crack. But in this game, Shanahan evolved.

He stepped up and created the perfect game plan for his players to execute. Shanahan made Flores' defense look weak. Now, you have to wonder if he's the one who created the blueprint against Flores.

Mike Evans

In case anyone forgot, Mike Evans has been the best free agent signing for the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. He was phenomenal against the Vikings, tallying six catches on seven targets for 109 yards and a score.

Evans is the reason the 49ers have gotten over the hump against both the Seattle Seahawks and the Vikings. There's no such thing as an extremely difficult defense with Evans in the fold.

Brock Purdy

Every quarterback struggles against the Vikings' defense, especially Brock Purdy. He has more interceptions than touchdowns against them, with Flores at the helm.

But he finally got over the hump along with Shanahan. He picked the Vikings apart throughout the game. He was incredible in this game and helped take the lead as the MVP favorite.

Ji'Ayir Brown

After Evans' touchdown catch, Ji'Ayir Brown had the best play of the game with his pick-six. Brown floated in a zone in the middle of the field and baited Kirk Cousins to throw it.

Brown perfectly broke on the pass and intercepted Cousins to take it back for a touchdown. The game was over after that score. It was by far the best play of his career.

Losers

Colton McKivitz

Colton McKivitz's 2026 season is over after he suffered a gruesome ankle fracture in the middle of the second quarter. It's similar to the injury Fred Warner had last year.

McKivitz was having the best season of his career. Who could've foreseen him ever becoming a cornerstone player in the 49ers' offense? He was abysmal a few seasons ago.

His loss cannot be overstated. It's not far off if the 49ers lose a star player like Trent Williams. Now that he's out, the 49ers will turn to Vederian Lowe, which will certainly limit their offense at times.

Demarcus Robinson

It looks like Demarcus Robinson may be the odd man out at wide receiver. He was a healthy scratch, which means he's being phased out of the offense. It's a bummer for him because he was playing well before he suffered a high ankle sprain and was placed on Injured Reserve.

He had a sizable role, but with Keenan Allen in the fold and Jordan Watkins stepping up in the last few games, there's no room for him in the offense any longer. He might not be seen again unless an injury occurs.

DeForest Buckner

It's been a very quiet return to the 49ers for DeForest Buckner. He should've flashed a few times by now, but he has been silent. Even Nick Bosa stepped it up in this game.

No one should start being too concerned about Buckner. But if the 49ers' defense wants to be stronger, they'll need Buckner to be a major factor.

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