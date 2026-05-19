One Big Question for the San Francisco 49ers at Each Position
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The San Francisco roster appears to be set as they get ready for OTAs and training camp. What are the biggest questions for each position room as the offseason moves have ended?
Biggest questions in San Francisco 49ers position room
Quarterback
How much Kurtis Rourke do we see this preseason? We know what Brock Purdy is, and we know Mac Jones is. Does Rourke have developmental upside?
Running Back
Who wins the backup running back job? The 49ers drafted Kaelon Black higher than Jordan James, and they drafted him knowing that James was on the roster, so it would appear that they prefer Black. However, James is now in year two, and Black might take time to get acclimated to the NFL.
Tight End
Are they too thin? George Kittle is banged up, and Luke Farrell was a disappointment last year. Can they really lean this heavily on Jake Tonges without much of a backup plan?
Wide Receiver
How improved is the wide receiver corps? Three of their top four wide receivers should be completely different from the year prior. Are Mike Evans and Christian Kirk too old, and De’Zhaun Stribling too inexperienced or does this trio improve the room?
Offensive Line
Who starts at left guard? The team has Connor Colby, Robert Jones, and Carver Willis all in the mix. Do they go with the guy who was in the mix last year, the free agent addition, or the rookie who is moving inside from tackle?
Interior Defensive Line
How much better is this room? They have two rookies taking a second-year step, and they replaced Jordan Elliott and Kalia with Osa Odighizuwa and Grace Halton. All four spots could be better.
Edge Rusher
How much healthier can the room be? With Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, this looks like a strong group; without them, it brings questions across the board. They need those two to be healthy.
Linebacker
Who is the odd man out? The team has Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. The depth behind them needs to be sorted out. Between Tatum Bethune, Garrett Wallow, Luke Gifford, Nick Martn, and Jaden Dugger, they might not keep all of these options on the roster. Who misses out?
Cornerback
Do the new names start? The 49ers brought in Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones, and Ephesians Prysock this offseason. Jones and Hobbs started last year. Do they push the players who started in San Francisco last year?
Safety
Are they too thin here? Ji’Ayir Brown and Marques Sigle could both present problems, and they do not have quality depth.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley