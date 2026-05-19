One Big Question for the San Francisco 49ers at Each Position

The San Francisco roster appears to be set as they get ready for OTAs and training camp. What are the biggest questions for each position room as the offseason moves have ended?

Biggest questions in San Francisco 49ers position room

Quarterback

How much Kurtis Rourke do we see this preseason? We know what Brock Purdy is, and we know Mac Jones is. Does Rourke have developmental upside?

Running Back

Who wins the backup running back job? The 49ers drafted Kaelon Black higher than Jordan James, and they drafted him knowing that James was on the roster, so it would appear that they prefer Black. However, James is now in year two, and Black might take time to get acclimated to the NFL.

Tight End

Are they too thin? George Kittle is banged up, and Luke Farrell was a disappointment last year. Can they really lean this heavily on Jake Tonges without much of a backup plan?

Wide Receiver

How improved is the wide receiver corps? Three of their top four wide receivers should be completely different from the year prior. Are Mike Evans and Christian Kirk too old, and De’Zhaun Stribling too inexperienced or does this trio improve the room?

Offensive Line

Who starts at left guard? The team has Connor Colby, Robert Jones, and Carver Willis all in the mix. Do they go with the guy who was in the mix last year, the free agent addition, or the rookie who is moving inside from tackle?

Interior Defensive Line

How much better is this room? They have two rookies taking a second-year step, and they replaced Jordan Elliott and Kalia with Osa Odighizuwa and Grace Halton. All four spots could be better.

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Edge Rusher

How much healthier can the room be? With Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, this looks like a strong group; without them, it brings questions across the board. They need those two to be healthy.

Linebacker

Who is the odd man out? The team has Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. The depth behind them needs to be sorted out. Between Tatum Bethune, Garrett Wallow, Luke Gifford, Nick Martn, and Jaden Dugger, they might not keep all of these options on the roster. Who misses out?

Cornerback

Do the new names start? The 49ers brought in Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones, and Ephesians Prysock this offseason. Jones and Hobbs started last year. Do they push the players who started in San Francisco last year?

Safety

Are they too thin here? Ji’Ayir Brown and Marques Sigle could both present problems, and they do not have quality depth.