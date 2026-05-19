The 49ers' Roster is Surprisingly Complete After Offseason Moves

The San Francisco 49ers' offseason was not about shaking things up or making sweeping changes. It was much more centered around finalizing a roster that can get over the hump with the core pieces that they already had. That is why the word to define the offseason was complete, according to Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports.

The San Francisco 49ers roster is more complete in 2026

The player that Pereles chose to define that vision is Mike Evans. He views Evans as a finishing piece that completed a roster that was already loaded and ready to make a postseason run. That seems to be what the 49ers are thinking as well.

The negative take is that the 49ers signed a player with a history of injuries in the past two seasons and they did it after a season that had a lot of injury issues go wrong. The other thought is that the 49ers are not going to rely on Evans in the way that the Bucs did.

They can take it easy on him during the regular season, and in the postseason, where the team struggles to get over the hump, they now have a Super Bowl winner with a track record of big moments and performances in the playoffs.

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In that sense, he does give the 49ers a level of completeness. Beyond that, the offseason gives them legitimate talents at all levels.

Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Trent Williams are all some of the best players at their respective positions, and now they add in Mike Evans and his Hall of Fame resume. On defense, they added Osa Odighizuwa to give them a legitimate playmaker at the one position group that missed it.

With Nick Bosa on the edge, Fred Warner at linebacker, and Deommodore Lenoir in the secondary, the roster does feel a bit complete. That is also why the draft was not flashy, but the 49ers are walking away satisfied with what happened.

They added a complementary wide receiver, a backup running back, and a third-down pass rusher with their top three picks. Those are draft decisions that are made when you feel that the roster is just a small depth piece or a little help away from making a run. They spent the rest of their draft taking high upside fliers at positions where hitting big could help.

The 49ers roster is more complete; now it just has to stay healthy.