49ers 53-Man Roster Projections 1.0: Bubble Watch Before Training Camp
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Now that the San Francisco 49ers are about to head into training camp, it is a good time to see where the roster stands. Who is set to make the 53-man roster?
San Francisco 49ers 53-man roster projection
Quarterback (2) - Brock Purdy, Mac Jones
Unless Kurtis Rourke plays so well in the preseason that they cannot put him on waivers, the odds are that he is heading to the practice squad.
Running Back (4) - Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Jordan James, Kaelon Black
Isaac Guerendo is the name left off the roster right now. He can get back on with special teams prowess.
Wide Receiver (6) - Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, De’Zhaun Stribling, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing
It is hard to find a spot for Demarcus Robinson, who will enter training camp firmly on the bubble.
Tight End (3) - George Kittle, Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell
The 49ers waived Khalil Dinkins with an injury designation, so the room is mostly running back what they had. Brayden Willis is back on the bubble.
Offensive Line (10) - Trent Wiliams, Carver Willis, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Vederien Lowe, Enrique Cruz, Robert Jones, Connor Colby, Brett Toth
The 49ers could try to push Cruz onto the practice squad, but he has too many enticing physical attributes to push him off of the roster at this point. So, Austen Pleasants in the odd man out at tackle.
Edge Rusher (5) - Mykel Williams, Nick Bosa, Romello Height, Keion White, Sam Okuayinonu
Right now, the debate will come down to White, Okuayinonu and Cam Sample. On one hand, they signed Sample this offseason. On the other, the other two have more experience.
Interior Defensive Line (4) - Alfred Collins, Osa Odighizuwa, CJ West, Gracen Halton
The 49ers have Sebastian Valdez, Evan Anderson, Bryson Eason, and James Thompson to give the ground a lot of depth. Can any of those four push to make the team?
Linebacker (6) - Fred Warner, Dre Greelaw, Luke Gifford, Tatum Bethune, Nick Martin, Jaden Dugger
The youth carries the depth. This is a bad sign for veteran Garrett Wallow.
Cornerback (6) - Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones, Ephesians Prysock
Siran Neal is a special teams ace, but they have six cornerbacks ahead of him on the depth chart and might need the roster spots for other positions.
Safety (4) - Malik Mustapha, Ji’Ayir Brown, Marques Sigle, Ashtyn Davis
It could be Neal making the team over free agent signing Ashtyn Davis.
Special teams (3) - Eddy Pineiro, Jack Bouwmeester, Jon Weeks
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley