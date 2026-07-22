49ers 53-Man Roster Projections 1.0: Bubble Watch Before Training Camp

Now that the San Francisco 49ers are about to head into training camp, it is a good time to see where the roster stands. Who is set to make the 53-man roster?

San Francisco 49ers 53-man roster projection

Quarterback (2) - Brock Purdy, Mac Jones

Unless Kurtis Rourke plays so well in the preseason that they cannot put him on waivers, the odds are that he is heading to the practice squad.

Running Back (4) - Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, Jordan James, Kaelon Black

Isaac Guerendo is the name left off the roster right now. He can get back on with special teams prowess.

Wide Receiver (6) - Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, De’Zhaun Stribling, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing

It is hard to find a spot for Demarcus Robinson, who will enter training camp firmly on the bubble.

Tight End (3) - George Kittle, Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell

The 49ers waived Khalil Dinkins with an injury designation, so the room is mostly running back what they had. Brayden Willis is back on the bubble.

Offensive Line (10) - Trent Wiliams, Carver Willis, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Vederien Lowe, Enrique Cruz, Robert Jones, Connor Colby, Brett Toth

The 49ers could try to push Cruz onto the practice squad, but he has too many enticing physical attributes to push him off of the roster at this point. So, Austen Pleasants in the odd man out at tackle.

Edge Rusher (5) - Mykel Williams, Nick Bosa, Romello Height, Keion White, Sam Okuayinonu

Right now, the debate will come down to White, Okuayinonu and Cam Sample. On one hand, they signed Sample this offseason. On the other, the other two have more experience.

Interior Defensive Line (4) - Alfred Collins, Osa Odighizuwa, CJ West, Gracen Halton

The 49ers have Sebastian Valdez, Evan Anderson, Bryson Eason, and James Thompson to give the ground a lot of depth. Can any of those four push to make the team?

Linebacker (6) - Fred Warner, Dre Greelaw, Luke Gifford, Tatum Bethune, Nick Martin, Jaden Dugger

The youth carries the depth. This is a bad sign for veteran Garrett Wallow.

Cornerback (6) - Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones, Ephesians Prysock

Siran Neal is a special teams ace, but they have six cornerbacks ahead of him on the depth chart and might need the roster spots for other positions.

Safety (4) - Malik Mustapha, Ji’Ayir Brown, Marques Sigle, Ashtyn Davis

It could be Neal making the team over free agent signing Ashtyn Davis.

Special teams (3) - Eddy Pineiro, Jack Bouwmeester, Jon Weeks