Ranking Every 49ers Position Group Entering Training Camp

As the San Francisco 49ers get ready for training camp, it is a good time to see which positions are lacking compared to others on the depth chart. What does a ranking of the position groups look like with an emphasis on the depth at the position?

Safety

This is currently the weakest group on the unit. Ji’Ayir Brown would be best as depth, but he is a clear-cut starter. That is because the team does not have a lot of depth.

Interior Offensive Line

Dominick Puni gives them some talent at the top. Having three players competing for work at left guard gives them some level of depth as well. Still, left guard is unsettled, and while they are stable at center, it is not flashy.

Tight End

George Kittle carries the group, but he is not healthy. While Jake Tonges flashed last year, it was in a limited role. With Khalil Dinkins being waived injured, the depth of the tight end room is thin.

Running back

Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk make the room solidified overall. The good news is that between Kaelon Black and Jordan James, the 49ers have some young talent. For now, it is unproven, though.

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Wide Receiver

The additions of Mike Evans, De’Zhaun Stribling and Christian Kirk helped give the room a combination of talent, youth and depth. They are hoping both Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing can come back healthy this year to give the room an overall heap of talent.

Cornerback

This is one of the deepest positions on the depth chart. Darell Luter took snaps in the playoffs against the Seattle Seahawks, and now he looks like the seventh cornerback on the depth chart. They are bringing back all three starters and then added three more names. Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones, and Ephesians Prysock can all compete to start as well.

Interior Defensive Line

Replacing Kalia Davis and Jordan Elliott with Osa Odighizuwa and Gracen Halton is one of the most underrated upgrades across the NFL this year.

Edge Rusher

Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are expected to be healthy, but can they both live up to expectations this year?

Offensive tackle

The 49ers have a strong starting tandem. However, with Vederiem Lowe and Enrique Cruz added as depth, along with Austen Pleasants getting experience last year, they are a deeper group.

Linebacker

From Fred Warner at the top to Garrett Wallow being on the roster bubble, this group is stronger than most.

Quarterback

Mac Jones could start on some teams, giving them great depth.