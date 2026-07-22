Ranking Every 49ers Position Group Entering Training Camp
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As the San Francisco 49ers get ready for training camp, it is a good time to see which positions are lacking compared to others on the depth chart. What does a ranking of the position groups look like with an emphasis on the depth at the position?
Safety
This is currently the weakest group on the unit. Ji’Ayir Brown would be best as depth, but he is a clear-cut starter. That is because the team does not have a lot of depth.
Interior Offensive Line
Dominick Puni gives them some talent at the top. Having three players competing for work at left guard gives them some level of depth as well. Still, left guard is unsettled, and while they are stable at center, it is not flashy.
Tight End
George Kittle carries the group, but he is not healthy. While Jake Tonges flashed last year, it was in a limited role. With Khalil Dinkins being waived injured, the depth of the tight end room is thin.
Running back
Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk make the room solidified overall. The good news is that between Kaelon Black and Jordan James, the 49ers have some young talent. For now, it is unproven, though.
Wide Receiver
The additions of Mike Evans, De’Zhaun Stribling and Christian Kirk helped give the room a combination of talent, youth and depth. They are hoping both Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing can come back healthy this year to give the room an overall heap of talent.
Cornerback
This is one of the deepest positions on the depth chart. Darell Luter took snaps in the playoffs against the Seattle Seahawks, and now he looks like the seventh cornerback on the depth chart. They are bringing back all three starters and then added three more names. Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones, and Ephesians Prysock can all compete to start as well.
Interior Defensive Line
Replacing Kalia Davis and Jordan Elliott with Osa Odighizuwa and Gracen Halton is one of the most underrated upgrades across the NFL this year.
Edge Rusher
Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are expected to be healthy, but can they both live up to expectations this year?
Offensive tackle
The 49ers have a strong starting tandem. However, with Vederiem Lowe and Enrique Cruz added as depth, along with Austen Pleasants getting experience last year, they are a deeper group.
Linebacker
From Fred Warner at the top to Garrett Wallow being on the roster bubble, this group is stronger than most.
Quarterback
Mac Jones could start on some teams, giving them great depth.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley