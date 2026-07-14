49ers Full 90-Man Roster Entering Training Camp and Who's on the Bubble

As the San Francisco 49ers get ready for training camp, it is a good time to review the 90-man roster and see where the team stands. What positions are deeper than others, and where are the training camp battles?

San Francisco 49ers 90 man roster entering training camp

Quarterbacks (4): Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, Kurtis Rourke, Adrian Martinez

The question is whether Rourke makes the team or the practice squad.

Running Back: (7): Christian McCaffrey, Kaelon Black, Jordan James, Kyle Juszczyk (full back), Isaac Guerendo, Jordan Mims, Patrick Taylor

The battle to watch is Black against James for backup running back duties.

Wide Receiver (12): Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, Demarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing, De’Zhaun Stribling, Jordan Watkins, Malik Turner, Colton Dowell, Junior Bergen, Wesley Grims, Will Pauling

At least seven wide receivers have a legitimate case to make the roster. Who gets left off?

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tight End (6): George Kittle, Luke Farrell, Jake Tonges, Brayden Willis, Khalil Dinkins, Hayden Rucci

Dinkins is a UDFA rookie but is the player to watch from this new room this summer. He could make the team

Offensive Line (16): Trent Williams, Robert Jones, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz, Enrique Cruz, Vederien Lowe, Carver Willis, Brett Toth, Connor Colby, Zach Thomas, Nick Zakelj, Drake Nugent, Austen Plesants, Brandon Parker, Isaac Alarcon

The battle to watch is at left guard. Willis, Jones, or Colby could all make a case to start.

Defensive Line (17): Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, Osa Odighizuwa, Nick Bosa, Keion White, CJ West, Gracen Halton, Romello Height, Sam Okuayninonu, Mikail Kamara, Evan Anderson, Sebastian Valdez, Cam Sample, Andrew Farmer, James Thompson, Bryson Eason, William Bradley-King

This group is expected to be much healthier than last year. If that is the case, the potential is sky-high.

Linebacker (9): Nick Martin, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Luke Gifford, Tatum Bethune, Jaden Dugger, Garrett Wallow, Jalen Graham, Larry Worth

Walllow might be the odd man out as the seventh linebacker, but he started for them in the playoffs last year. Can they find a way to sneak him on?

Defensive Back (17): Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Upton Stout, Malik Mustapha, Ji’Ayir, Brown, Ephesians Prysock, Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs, Marques Sigle, Siran Neal, Jakob Robinson, Darrell Luter, Ashtyn Davis, Patrick McMorris, Eli Apple, Jalen Stroman, Derrick Canteen

The 49ers are bringing back all three starters at cornerback, but they added three notable names to compete.