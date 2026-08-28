49ers Backfield Depth Behind Christian McCaffrey Looks Much Improved

For some, this was the final game in a 49ers uniform. For others, this game solidified their roster spot. Either way, we also got a glimpse of what the backfield depth behind Christian McCaffrey could look like heading into the regular season.

How does it stack up from last season?

Last season, the 49ers entered the season with Brian Robinson Jr as the spell back behind Christian McCaffrey. Robinson carried the ball 92 times for a total of 400 rushing yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. The only running backs to rush for less in Kyle Shanahan's 49ers tenure with a minimum of 80 carries were 2017 Carlos Hyde (3.9), 2018 Alfred Morris (3.9), 2019 Tevin Coleman (4.0), and 2020 Jerrick McKinnon (3.9).

Not exactly a group of guys you'd call 49ers difference-makers.

Enough with the blast from the past — the 49ers' running back room is in a much better spot to start this season. McCaffrey is healthy for now, and behind him sit two young backs in Kaelon Black and Jordan James. Shanahan took plenty of criticism for McCaffrey's workload last season, but part of that came down to a lack of explosiveness in Robinson's game.

The 49ers have a 3-headed monster in the RB room



CMC x Kaelon Black x Jordan James pic.twitter.com/DpIMpIbIQf — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) August 28, 2026

Black, on the other hand, has fans and media excited to see what he can do in the regular season. The rookie out of Indiana brings real juice to his carries — in two preseason games, he ran 12 times for 61 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

James is technically entering year two with the 49ers, but it plays more like a rookie season for the former Oregon Duck. He had zero regular-season rushes in 2025, and his only carries in a 49ers uniform came in the Divisional Round game in Seattle. Outside of a rib injury early in training camp, James should be as healthy as he's ever been.

Keep CMC fresh

This running back depth, in my view, compares favorably to 2022, the season McCaffrey joined the team. Back then, the 49ers had Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason behind him, and that depth allowed McCaffrey to carry the ball 20-plus times just once all season. Last season, he eclipsed 20 carries in a game nine times. Not ideal for a running back who also demands targets in the pass game.

Obviously, anything with this team comes down to health. But this is a positive start toward keeping McCaffrey fresh for the 2026 season.