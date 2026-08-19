Christian McCaffrey's Continued Absence Should Worry 49ers Fans

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk speculated that Christian McCaffrey was holding out for a new contract from the 49ers. His absence from practice wasn't just because of "tightness."

It made sense since lucrative contract extensions were handed out to Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs. But it looks like McCaffrey isn't holding out at all.

First, ESPN's NFL insider Ian Rapoport debunked it with his own report. Then, Kyle Shanahan reinforced it on Tuesday when he was asked about it.

“People make a lot of assumptions, and that would be one that they're wrong on," Shanahan said on McCaffrey holding out. “I think if it wasn't Christian and we were in a game week, I think he would play today.”

It's safe to say that McCaffrey isn't out of practice for contractual reasons. However, that would've been the best explanation for his continued absence, which should worry 49ers fans.

McCaffrey's absence is a concern

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) watches warmups before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since McCaffrey isn't holding out, that means he's actually being hampered by tightness. Shanahan was asked where McCaffrey is experiencing his tightness, but he refused to answer.

Nevertheless, McCaffrey has been out of practice for well over a week with this issue, and it's not even an injury. This is similar to when the 49ers said Nick Bosa was out with "soreness."

It turned out there was more to it than that. Shanahan came clean about what was truly bothering Bosa: tendinitis in the knee he just had surgery on.

Could there be more to McCaffrey's tightness? Certainly, and this should worry fans. The 49ers aren't a team to ever fully trust with injury explanations or diagnoses.

Shanahan is always vague or downplays things. And if he's not, can anyone say they trust the 49ers' medical staff with anything? That would be unwise.

In any case, let's say this is a face value issue for McCaffrey. His tightness isn't that big of a deal, and the 49ers are keeping him out to keep him fresh for the regular season.

That is when they will need him the most. He, along with Trent Williams, is one of the top players who don't need much time in training camp to be ready.

However, if McCaffrey is feeling tightness through only two weeks or so of training camp, he's bound to experience it again or worse after a few weeks into the regular season.

His body will feel the toll of regular season games much harder than training camp, and that's why it should worry 49ers fans, among other factors.

The same thing is happening right now to Mike Evans. His body isn't handling training camp as well as it did in years past. It's a sign that their bodies are beginning to break down.

And for a player who logged the most touches of his career last season, it's concerning for McCaffrey. It foreshadows that he will miss multiple games this year.

A predictable, yet unfortunate, reality.

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