49ers Stock Watch: 5 Players Rising After Week 6 Win
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The San Francisco 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 23-17 to improve to 6-0. Which players on the 49ers saw their stock rise the most in the win?
San Francisco 49ers Winners from Week 6
Christian McCaffrey
McCaffrey was still not overused, but this felt more like a vintage McCaffrey game. That is likely because of how impactful he was in the passing game. McCaffrey had nine receptions for 53 yards, both season highs. He also ground out 64 yards on the ground. He averaged four yards per attempt. The offense ran through him in Week 6.
Mykel Williams
Williams was far more active and dynamic in Week 6. The team played him a good bit more after easing him back in the week prior. He recorded his first sack of the season and the second sack of his career. He was able to consistently create pressure and had a key deflection that was negated by a penalty. Still, he took a big step. If he can continue on this trajectory, the defensive line has a chance to improve.
Brock Purdy
Purdy continues to find ways to win. Games like tonight will improve his MVP case. Mike Evans left the game with an injury. The 49ers entered the game without Ricky Pearsall, De’Zhaun Stribling, Christian Kirk, or Demarcus Robinson. Still, the 49ers quarterback continues to move the ball and produce. Purdy was 20-for-28 as a passer. He threw one touchdown and did not throw an interception. He added 28 rushing yards. These are the types of performances that will continue to keep his MVP campaign alive.
Malik Mustapha
Mustapha has started the past two games, and he might not be giving the role back up. He was a game-changer in the 49ers Week 6 win. On the final drive, he made a key run stuff on third down and followed that up with a strong pass breakup on fourth down. He is a heavy hitter and always seems to be in the right place at the right time.
Jaden Dugger
Dugger had been starting as the 49ers' SAM linebacker. However, with Dre Greenlaw and Garrett Wallow out, the team leaned on the rookie to be an every-down linebacker next to Fred Warner. Dugger added seven tackles, with four being run stops. He also added pressure. Greenlaw will likely be back next week. However, the team has to feel good about Dugger sliding into his starting spot next year.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley