49ers Stock Watch: 5 Players Rising After Week 6 Win

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 23-17 to improve to 6-0. Which players on the 49ers saw their stock rise the most in the win?

San Francisco 49ers Winners from Week 6

Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey was still not overused, but this felt more like a vintage McCaffrey game. That is likely because of how impactful he was in the passing game. McCaffrey had nine receptions for 53 yards, both season highs. He also ground out 64 yards on the ground. He averaged four yards per attempt. The offense ran through him in Week 6.

Mykel Williams

Williams was far more active and dynamic in Week 6. The team played him a good bit more after easing him back in the week prior. He recorded his first sack of the season and the second sack of his career. He was able to consistently create pressure and had a key deflection that was negated by a penalty. Still, he took a big step. If he can continue on this trajectory, the defensive line has a chance to improve.

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Brock Purdy

Purdy continues to find ways to win. Games like tonight will improve his MVP case. Mike Evans left the game with an injury. The 49ers entered the game without Ricky Pearsall, De’Zhaun Stribling, Christian Kirk, or Demarcus Robinson. Still, the 49ers quarterback continues to move the ball and produce. Purdy was 20-for-28 as a passer. He threw one touchdown and did not throw an interception. He added 28 rushing yards. These are the types of performances that will continue to keep his MVP campaign alive.

Malik Mustapha

Mustapha has started the past two games, and he might not be giving the role back up. He was a game-changer in the 49ers Week 6 win. On the final drive, he made a key run stuff on third down and followed that up with a strong pass breakup on fourth down. He is a heavy hitter and always seems to be in the right place at the right time.

Jaden Dugger

Dugger had been starting as the 49ers' SAM linebacker. However, with Dre Greenlaw and Garrett Wallow out, the team leaned on the rookie to be an every-down linebacker next to Fred Warner. Dugger added seven tackles, with four being run stops. He also added pressure. Greenlaw will likely be back next week. However, the team has to feel good about Dugger sliding into his starting spot next year.