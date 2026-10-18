49ers Christian McCaffrey Plan Is Paying Off
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The San Francisco 49ers are getting a more efficient version of Christian McCaffrey in 2026 than they did in 2025. His yards per attempt is up from 3.9 to 4.7, and his success rate went from below 50% to 55.6% in 2026. One of the biggest reasons the team has been able to get a more efficient version of McCaffrey is that they are using him a bit less.
San Francisco 49ers Plan for Christian McCaffrey Is Paying Off
McCaffrey played 80% of the offensive snaps last season. He is only playing 69% of the snaps this year. What is most important is the manner in which they are able to rest him.
The 49ers have 26 short-yardage snaps. McCaffrey has played just 16 of them. They subbed him out for two goal-line snaps as well. Beyond that, when the 49ers have a multi-score lead, they find ways to rest him.
He has played just one snap in what is deemed garbage time. So, just taking 23 snaps and giving them back to McCaffrey would have him closer to 78% of the snaps. That is back in line with what he was doing last year.
The 49ers are able to sit McCaffrey more in these scenarios because they have faith in rookie Kaelon Black. Black is not producing impressive stats. Brian Robinson averaged 23 yards per game last year, and Black is at 27 yards per game this year.
Still, the difference is efficiency. Black has a 56% success rate on his carries this year. Robinson was at 46% last year. So, he was converting the short-yardage snaps into positive plays nearly s often. It made it harder for the 49ers to lean on the depth behind McCaffrey.
It took away from the efficiency of McCaffrey because he was being asked to do the dirty work. So, even when he was converting plays, it was not pretty and not for big gains. Then, he was worn down for the chances to hit the explosive.
Now, McCaffrey still plays in the two-minute drill and long downs and distances. When they need big plays, he is there, and he is well rested. The stats of Black and McCaffrey might not be as impressive from a volume perspective this year. However,the team is going to look much more efficient, and it could give them a higher ceiling heading into the playoffs.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley