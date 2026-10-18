49ers Christian McCaffrey Plan Is Paying Off

The San Francisco 49ers are getting a more efficient version of Christian McCaffrey in 2026 than they did in 2025. His yards per attempt is up from 3.9 to 4.7, and his success rate went from below 50% to 55.6% in 2026. One of the biggest reasons the team has been able to get a more efficient version of McCaffrey is that they are using him a bit less.

San Francisco 49ers Plan for Christian McCaffrey Is Paying Off

McCaffrey played 80% of the offensive snaps last season. He is only playing 69% of the snaps this year. What is most important is the manner in which they are able to rest him.

The 49ers have 26 short-yardage snaps. McCaffrey has played just 16 of them. They subbed him out for two goal-line snaps as well. Beyond that, when the 49ers have a multi-score lead, they find ways to rest him.

He has played just one snap in what is deemed garbage time. So, just taking 23 snaps and giving them back to McCaffrey would have him closer to 78% of the snaps. That is back in line with what he was doing last year.

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The 49ers are able to sit McCaffrey more in these scenarios because they have faith in rookie Kaelon Black. Black is not producing impressive stats. Brian Robinson averaged 23 yards per game last year, and Black is at 27 yards per game this year.

Still, the difference is efficiency. Black has a 56% success rate on his carries this year. Robinson was at 46% last year. So, he was converting the short-yardage snaps into positive plays nearly s often. It made it harder for the 49ers to lean on the depth behind McCaffrey.

It took away from the efficiency of McCaffrey because he was being asked to do the dirty work. So, even when he was converting plays, it was not pretty and not for big gains. Then, he was worn down for the chances to hit the explosive.

Now, McCaffrey still plays in the two-minute drill and long downs and distances. When they need big plays, he is there, and he is well rested. The stats of Black and McCaffrey might not be as impressive from a volume perspective this year. However,the team is going to look much more efficient, and it could give them a higher ceiling heading into the playoffs.