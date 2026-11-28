The San Francisco 49ers have a chance to put serious distance between themselves and the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks with a win. With Brock Purdy out, what are some potential bold predictions when the 49ers host the Seahawks?

5 Bold Predictions for San Francisco 49ers in Week 12

Christian McCaffrey Leads 49ers in Receiving

Mac Jones is much more prone to checking the ball and living another day than Brock Purdy is. This could lead to fewer passes downfield and more checkdowns to the 49ers star pass-catching running back. Look for him to lead the team in receptions.

Kaelon Black Leads 49ers in Rushing

If the 49ers lean on McCaffrey in the passing game, they might not want to pound him into the line all game. The 49ers need to lean on the run game to control the clock against Seattle, though. Black could be in for some tough running as he keeps the pressure off of Jones, and could help salt the game away late.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mac Jones Completes 75% of his passes

Kyle Shanahan is a great play caller. He is not going to put Jones in a bad spot with little time to prepare this week. The 49ers' game plan will be simple, and they will be asking Jones to get the ball out of his hands. This means a lot of check downs, screens, and easy, one-read passes. Jones might not have a yards-per-attempt rate that is impressing anyone this week. However, Jones could walk away from this game with a higher completion rate than most teams have against the Seahawks.

49ers win with Mac Jones

The 49ers have won with Jones before. More than that, Jones has won with worse versions of the 49ers. This will be the best pass-catching corps and the strongest defense he has seen since joining San Francisco.

More than that, the Seahawks offense does not appear to be as dangerous as last year. San Francisco can get a lead and sit on it.

49ers Turn Sam Darnold Over Twice Again

When the two teams played earlier this season, Darnold had five sacks and two turnovers. With DeForest Buckner, they should only be stronger this time around. Darnold has not shown to be competent in the weeks since that game. San Francisco needs a big game from their defense and there is a good chance they get it against Darnold.