This 49ers Draft Pick is Already Being Underrated

Perhaps the least discussed pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2026 NFL Draft is Carver Willis. The fourth-round selection does not come with immediate star expectations, but he profiles as a player who could develop into a reliable starter at guard. While that may not be the most attention-grabbing position, it is still a valuable role, and like any fourth-round pick, there is both upside and uncertainty attached.

Will Carver Willis be a hit for the San Francisco 49ers?

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports was one of the few analysts to highlight the selection, calling it one of the more interesting moves the 49ers made during draft weekend.

“While preparing for Day 3 of the NFL Draft, I perused recent drafts and players who have been successful at this stage of the festivities. San Francisco had multiple starting offensive linemen found on Day 3. Willis could be next.” Josh Edwards

That point is supported by the 49ers’ recent track record. Players such as Spencer Burford, Nick Zakelj, Colton McKivitz, and Justin Skule have all outperformed their draft positions and remained in the NFL. In addition, Dominick Puni was a strong find in the third round, making a similar transition from tackle to guard.

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That transition is an important part of evaluating Willis. It is common for college tackles to move inside at the NFL level. While that can create some uncertainty during the draft process, it often works in the former tackle's favor. Players who have experience at tackle typically bring better movement skills than those who played guard full-time in college. Even though they must adjust to a new position, those athletic traits can help them succeed once they settle into a role.

Willis fits that profile. He brings solid athletic traits, has a history of starting, and has experience in a zone-based system. Those elements align with what the 49ers look for in their offensive linemen and provide a foundation for development.

There is still a realistic range of outcomes. As a fourth-round pick, there is no guarantee that he becomes a long-term starter. However, if he develops into a consistent, league-average guard, that would represent strong value for where he was selected.

While this type of pick may not generate immediate excitement, it can become important over time. If Willis reaches his potential and holds down a starting role for multiple seasons, this selection could be viewed as one of the more effective moves the 49ers made in the draft.