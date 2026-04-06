49ers Mock Draft 3.0: Dialing in on Options
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We are now under two weeks away from the San Francisco 49ers making their first round selection in the 2026 NFL draft. With more information out there, what does an updated potential mock draft look like for the team?
Round 1, Pick 27: Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF
Lawrence is the perfect fit for the 49ers in round one. He is explosive and can provide instant impact as a pass rusher. However, he also has run defending upside and can work as a better run defender than Bryce Huff, giving them all downs potential down the road. There are not many edge rushers that fit their specific needs more.
Roud 2, Pick 58: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
Alabama used Bernaed in all areas. They threw him the ball, they handed him the ball and even let Bernard throw some passes. He is not an elite athlete, but is smart and creative in how he can get the ball and create. This is a great fit for the 49ers.
Round 4, Pick 127: Carver Willis, LT, Washington
Willis played left tackle at Washington but he projects inside at guard due to length and footwork concerns. Inside, he has pass protection understanding, and he is excellent as a zone run blocker in space. This is an ideal fit for the 49ers and he could start Day 1.
Round 4, Pick 133: Adam Randall, RB, Clemson
You know the 49ers are going to draft another running back. Randall is a former wide receiver, so he brings versatility that Kyle Shanahan loves. He also has a combination of being big and fast that makes him an attractive option due to his upside. He is raw, but has already shown more than Isaac Guerendo.
Round 4, Pick 138: VJ Payne, S, Kansas State
The 49ers need to find someone who can play dime snaps now that Jason Pinnock is gone. Payne is a big-bodied safety who gets worse the further away from the line of scrimmage that he aligns. However, he could serve as a solid run defender, and tight end eraser due to his size.
Round 4, Pick 139: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
The 49ers have had some success with tight ends from Georgia going back to Charlie Woerner. Delp is a strong blocker, which could push Luke Farrell out of the lineup immediately. More than that, his athletic upside shows someone who could earn more snaps as he grows.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley