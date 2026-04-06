49ers Mock Draft 3.0: Dialing in on Options

We are now under two weeks away from the San Francisco 49ers making their first round selection in the 2026 NFL draft. With more information out there, what does an updated potential mock draft look like for the team?

Round 1, Pick 27: Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF

Lawrence is the perfect fit for the 49ers in round one. He is explosive and can provide instant impact as a pass rusher. However, he also has run defending upside and can work as a better run defender than Bryce Huff, giving them all downs potential down the road. There are not many edge rushers that fit their specific needs more.

Roud 2, Pick 58: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Alabama used Bernaed in all areas. They threw him the ball, they handed him the ball and even let Bernard throw some passes. He is not an elite athlete, but is smart and creative in how he can get the ball and create. This is a great fit for the 49ers.

Round 4, Pick 127: Carver Willis, LT, Washington

Willis played left tackle at Washington but he projects inside at guard due to length and footwork concerns. Inside, he has pass protection understanding, and he is excellent as a zone run blocker in space. This is an ideal fit for the 49ers and he could start Day 1.

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Round 4, Pick 133: Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

You know the 49ers are going to draft another running back. Randall is a former wide receiver, so he brings versatility that Kyle Shanahan loves. He also has a combination of being big and fast that makes him an attractive option due to his upside. He is raw, but has already shown more than Isaac Guerendo.

Round 4, Pick 138: VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

The 49ers need to find someone who can play dime snaps now that Jason Pinnock is gone. Payne is a big-bodied safety who gets worse the further away from the line of scrimmage that he aligns. However, he could serve as a solid run defender, and tight end eraser due to his size.

Round 4, Pick 139: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

The 49ers have had some success with tight ends from Georgia going back to Charlie Woerner. Delp is a strong blocker, which could push Luke Farrell out of the lineup immediately. More than that, his athletic upside shows someone who could earn more snaps as he grows.