49ers Fourth-Round Pick Carver Willis Unfazed by Roster Fit

San Francisco 49ers fourth-round pick Carver Willis appears unfazed about how he will fit into the roster.

Heading into the NFL Draft, there were rumours of the franchise making a move on the offensive line; they called up Willis on Day 2 and selected him at No. 127 overall, addressing depth rather than an immediate starting role.

Carver Willis is willing to adapt to play anywhere on the offensive line

Kansas State's Carver Willis talks about his starting role at right tackle for the Wildcats on Oct. 24, 2023. | Arne Green/Topeka Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the 49ers, it suggests teams see Willis as better suited to playing inside, where the demands are different: less focus on handling speedy edge rushers, and more on strength, leverage, and blocking in tighter spaces.

"Yeah, I knew it was probably going to happen. I didn't take any offense by it," he shared with reporters when asked about a potential change in role.

"There's a lot of guys that have done it before me. You look at [former Dallas Cowboys OL] Zack Martin. Zack Martin is like, probably the best to ever do it. He played Tackle in college.

"So, I don't think there's anything to be offended by. I'm not a guy that's going to sit there and be like; I'm a Tackle and have a huge ego about it.

"I like playing offensive line. Where that is on the offensive line, I don't really care. I like playing offensive line, and I like competing, so for me, anywhere along the five is good with me. I'm not particular to Tackle, Guard or Center. Just tell me what to do and I'll go get it done."

Willis also had early exposure to working with Chris Foerster, San Francisco's offensive line coach, who is a regular participant at an offensive line coaching clinic held at the University of Washington.

"They were good," he shared when asked about it by reporters.

"That's before I really dove into how the 49ers run wide zone. I was kind of still doing it from my old team, if that makes sense, from the team I came from before I went to Washington, and they ran it a little bit differently.

"So, it was fun talking to him, and we even talked about the Combine. He said it was fun to see you change your philosophy and really buy into how you all run wide zone and that kind of run scheme.

"So, it was cool talking to him, talking and saying he noticed a huge difference, and he was really fired up to see the difference. So, it was great talking to him."