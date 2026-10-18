49ers George Kittle Gets Involved in Trade Deadline Buzz
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The San Francisco 49ers are sitting at 5-0, and there are few players available at the trade deadline that are not being connected to San Francisco. Earlier in the week, General Manager John Lynch told KNBR radio that he hears the rumors, not only from the media, but from his own players.
San Francisco 49ers Trade Rumors Hit Locker Room
Lynch admitted that George Kittle asked him about the possibility of a Khalil Mack trade recently.
“We seem to be connected to everyone, and I don't know where that comes from,” laughed Lynch when asked about the Mack rumors.
Lynch went on to add that players will come up to him and ask if the rumors are true, and that is headlined by Kittle.
“Usually it's Kittle because he asks about everything, which I love,” said Lynch.
Kittle admitted that he does enjoy asking Lynch questions. While he admitted he is not typically campaigning for specific players, he did admit that he likes to joke with Lynch and try to get inside information.
“I just like to chirp him and ask what he is interested in,” said Kittle on the nature of what he asks about trades. “See if he'll give me anything.”
Kittle added that other veterans such as Kyle Juszczyk and Trent Williams join him in asking the 49ers GM what his plans are.
“Me, Juice, Trent, we all chirp just to see if he will actually tell us anything,” added Kittle. “I think he tells Trent the most, not me.”
The 49ers locker room is clearly all in and tied to the idea that they could make a trade. Leaders in the locker room are leading the discussion of adding players, making the rumors appear even stronger.
It will be interesting what the 49ers do at the trade deadline. Receiver and edge rusher are the positions linked to them the most.
While they are thin at both positions, they also could be getting most of their depth back in the coming weeks. Mykel Williams just returned, and Nick Bosa should be back soon on the edge.
Christian Kirk is practicing, while Demarcus Robinson and Deebo Samuel should only be a few weeks away. Lastly, the team will get De’Zhaun Stribling back in a few weeks.
This could leave the interior defensive line as the most likely spot for a trade acquisition. We will see if 49ers players continue to demand a new name next week.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley