49ers George Kittle Gets Involved in Trade Deadline Buzz

The San Francisco 49ers are sitting at 5-0, and there are few players available at the trade deadline that are not being connected to San Francisco. Earlier in the week, General Manager John Lynch told KNBR radio that he hears the rumors, not only from the media, but from his own players.

San Francisco 49ers Trade Rumors Hit Locker Room

Lynch admitted that George Kittle asked him about the possibility of a Khalil Mack trade recently.

“We seem to be connected to everyone, and I don't know where that comes from,” laughed Lynch when asked about the Mack rumors.

Lynch went on to add that players will come up to him and ask if the rumors are true, and that is headlined by Kittle.

“Usually it's Kittle because he asks about everything, which I love,” said Lynch.

Kittle admitted that he does enjoy asking Lynch questions. While he admitted he is not typically campaigning for specific players, he did admit that he likes to joke with Lynch and try to get inside information.

“I just like to chirp him and ask what he is interested in,” said Kittle on the nature of what he asks about trades. “See if he'll give me anything.”

John Lynch said today on KNBR that George Kittle asked about the possibility of trading for Khalil Mack.



Here’s George on that exchange who added that Lynch probably only really tells Trent Williams stuff pic.twitter.com/fiX5TMjaFF — Matt Lively (@mattblively) October 16, 2026

Kittle added that other veterans such as Kyle Juszczyk and Trent Williams join him in asking the 49ers GM what his plans are.

“Me, Juice, Trent, we all chirp just to see if he will actually tell us anything,” added Kittle. “I think he tells Trent the most, not me.”

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers locker room is clearly all in and tied to the idea that they could make a trade. Leaders in the locker room are leading the discussion of adding players, making the rumors appear even stronger.

It will be interesting what the 49ers do at the trade deadline. Receiver and edge rusher are the positions linked to them the most.

While they are thin at both positions, they also could be getting most of their depth back in the coming weeks. Mykel Williams just returned, and Nick Bosa should be back soon on the edge.

Christian Kirk is practicing, while Demarcus Robinson and Deebo Samuel should only be a few weeks away. Lastly, the team will get De’Zhaun Stribling back in a few weeks.

This could leave the interior defensive line as the most likely spot for a trade acquisition. We will see if 49ers players continue to demand a new name next week.