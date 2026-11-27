The San Francisco 49ers are 9-1 on the season and are on the brink of securing a playoff spot.

They look increasingly likely to clinch a spot in the coming weeks. The Chicago Bears are just one game behind in the NFC North, but the advantage of the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks is a few games.

Despite their incredibly fortunate position, there is work to do and there are crucial matchups ahead. But before thinking about any possible postseason fixture, it's all about taking one game at a time.

The 49ers squashed the narrative that their ageing offensive players could derail their season. Both Kenaan Allen's arrival and the reunion with DeForest Buckner make them even older, but so far their impact shows why they are veterans at their positions.

For one player, guard Dominick Puni, he had a sudden realization in their recent encounter with the Minnesota Vikings just how lucky he is to be working alongside players who undoubtedly will make the Hall of Fame.

Nov 22, 2026; Mexico City, MEX; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) celebrates with wide receiver Keenan Allen (3) after catching a 4-yard touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half during the 2026 NFL Mexico City Game at Estadio Banorte. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We were in the huddle in Mexico last week and I saw Mike [Evans] and Keenan [Allen] standing next to each other in the huddle during the TV timeout and I was like, 'I don’t know if I’ll ever be on an offense this good ever again in my life or at least this talented', I mean, everywhere you look there’s a Hall of Famer," he said.

But this quote puts things into perspective further. San Francisco also has left tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner. These are more names that are in the conversation or are close to being nailed-down names.

The reminder shows that despite all the talent the 49ers currently have at key positions on both offense and defense, no one truly knows how long each player will be around for and performing at the highest level.

The perfect and most fitting ending would be a Super Bowl ring for all these veterans. While Mike Evans already has one, the rest don't, but adding this accolade only cements their legacy in Canton.

Still, seven games are left to play, and that doesn't even include potential playoff spots. It's a matter of taking each game as it comes and producing to the best of their abilities on each Sunday.

But Puni's thoughts deserve to be shared with the world as a reminder of the caliber of players currently on the 49ers' roster.