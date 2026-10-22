49ers TE George Kittle's 2026 NFL Season is Flying Under the Radar

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's 2026 NFL season is flying completely under the radar.

Firstly, let's rewind to January, when Kittle was carted off the field during the 49ers' Wild Card Round matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. He had suffered a devastating Achilles injury, bringing his season to a devastating end after already missing six regular-season games.

Yet, somehow, Kittle made it back for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams in Australia. He defied expectations, returning to the field in just eight months despite a typical Achilles recovery taking nine to 12 months. He set out to be ready for the season opener, and that's exactly what he did.

And ESPN reported that in June 2026, Michigan State University published in the Physician and Sportsmedicine Journal said only 27.1% of NFL players return to pre-injury performance levels. That recovery rate is already remarkably low, and the odds are arguably even more daunting given Kittle's age and the stage of his career.

Now in Week 6, the newly turned 33-year-old has made an incredible start to the season, which is remarkable given the serious injury he suffered and spent the whole offseason rehabbing.

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) looks on during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, there was some rust in Week 1, which was understandable, but through six games, Kittle is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with five and has racked up 338 receiving yards - more than half of his total from last season.

All things considered, he's on pace to record the fifth 1,000-yard receiving season of his career for the City by the Bay. Don't forget this year is his tenth representing the franchise.

Kittle has also overtaken Vernon Davis to become the 49ers' all-time leader in touchdown receptions among tight ends. With 57 receiving touchdowns, he is closing in on third place on the franchise's all-time list, currently held by Gene Washington with 59. Terrell Owens ranks second with 81, while Jerry Rice leads the way with 176. Obviously, he won't ever beat Rice's tally, though.

Kittle defied the odds and came out the other side looking like his same explosive self. For whatever reason, he isn't getting the attention he deserves, but this is a storyline the 49ers should be shouting from the rooftops.

In my eyes, no other comeback story comes close to his, and if his performances continue at this pace, he'd have a compelling case for Comeback Player of the Year.