49ers TE George Kittle Delivered the Unthinkable in Melbourne for Week 1

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle delivered the unthinkable in the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

So, what exactly was the unthinkable?

It certainly wasn't Kittle's production in the receiving game. He did, however, make some important blocks, which is to be expected from one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends.

However, the unthinkable was simply seeing Kittle on the field and healthy for the 49ers' season opener.

It is crazy to think that Kittle tore his Achilles eight months to the day before the season opener, suffering the injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Round, yet somehow he was ready to play in Week 1.

There was understandably plenty of devastation and negative energy surrounding the injury in the 49ers' locker room, especially given Kittle's importance to the organization. Over the past decade, he has arguably become one of the main faces of the franchise, making his injury an even bigger blow to the team.

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) pose after the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This injury was not just about missing the rest of the season. It meant missing the entire offseason, training camp and potentially a vast majority of the 2026 season. But, as we now know, Kittle made it back for Week 1.

His goal was clear all along. He told the fans, the media and himself that he would be ready. The problem was, nobody really knew whether to believe him. Achilles injuries typically require at least nine months of recovery, and in many cases, the timeline can stretch closer to a year.

At the same time, Kittle never showed any negativity toward the injury, at least not publicly. Who knows what he was thinking or dealing with behind closed doors? It was a massive setback, and there are still questions about what it could mean for the rest of his career.

However, Week 1 offered an encouraging indication of where Kittle stands. It will understandably take a few weeks for him to get fully back up to speed, but the fact that he was healthy enough to take the field just eight months after the injury was remarkable in itself.

Kittle playing in Week 1 is a perfect example of what it means to represent the 49ers. Despite the devastating outcomes that can come with football, you do everything in your power to get back on the field and share the goal of bringing a Super Bowl back to the City by the Bay.

Respect, Kittle.