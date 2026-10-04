49ers' George Kittle Becomes All-Time Franchise Touchdown Leader by a Tight End
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San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle made history in Week 4 after securing a 24-14 win against the Denver Broncos.
Kittle sealed the game with a 56-yard touchdown, sprinting into the end zone to surpass Vernon Davis and become the 49ers' all-time touchdown leader among tight ends.
Davis recorded 55 touchdowns during his tenure with the team, while Kittle's latest achievement was his fourth of the season, taking his total to 56.
History made by 49ers TE George Kittle (again)
It's only Week 4 into the season and Kittle has already sealed the record. It's incredible and almost unthinkable that he's in this position because of the Achilles injury he picked up in January.
He missed the entire offseason but managed to be fit for Week 1, just eight months later, well ahead of the realistic recovery timeline for such a severe injury. He was evidently rusty in Week 1, but it didn't matter as the 49ers dominated the Los Angeles Rams.
But in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals and now Week 4 against the Broncos, Kittle has been simply electric. Across those three games at Levi's Stadium, he has recorded four touchdowns, 232 receiving yards and several crucial catches. Kittle is playing at a ridiculous level.
He's blown away every realistic expectation placed on him so far this season. But that's exactly what deserves praise. At 32, soon to be 33, his physicality remains unquestionable, and this injury has seemingly only made him better. He's come back looking even stronger than before.
It's even fair to say the Broncos would present the toughest challenge yet because of their defense. It's one of the best in the league for a reason. Yet his game-winning touchdown looked effortless.
And now, wth this touchdown feat, Kittle's legacy with the 49ers is all but complete. He has the most receptions and touchdowns by a tight end and will now go on to set new records that will be tough to surpass.
Without question, he is one of the most influential draft picks of the Kyle Shanahan era, and how fitting that he produced when the 49ers needed him most, on the occasion of Shanahan becoming the longest-serving head coach in franchise history.
It's Year 10 and Kittle has shown no signs of slowing down or any regression in his game. A place in the 49ers museum and franchise Hall of Fame awaits.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He is currently the owner of a motorbike racing outlet titled The Moto Report, where he produces written and video content on the biggest motorbike racing series in the world. Henry has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. His career highlights include covering the team for On SI throughout 2025 and previously interviewing 49ers legend George Kittle on a wide range of topics, such as his career highlights and what it means to him to represent the city of San Francisco.Follow thehenrycheal