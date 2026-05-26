49ers Give Brock Purdy One of NFL’s Best Supporting Casts

Brock Purdy is in one of the best situations in the NFL to be in. The San Francisco 49ers supporting cast ranks seventh best according to Ralph Vacciano of Fox Sports.

San Francisco 49ers have seventh best supporting cast group

San Francisco has always had one of the best groups of players around the quarterback, and this year it might be as strong as ever on paper. The addition of Mike Evans is arguably the most impactful receiver they have on the roster, although his age and injury status may detract from that.

Still, Christian McCaffrey just had one of the most impressive years of his career, and George Kittle is still viewed as the best tight end in the NFL when he is healthy. Trent Williams gets the respect like the best left tackle in the NFL as well, so the team obviously has a good group of skill players around Purdy.

The biggest question was the receiver. Deebo Samuel was traded the year prior, Brandon Aiyuk sat out all of 2025, and the team did not even try to re-sign Jauan Jennings. San Francisco drafted Ricky Pearsall with the intention of taking the targets away from Samuel. Evans is the top target like Aiyuk was supposed to be in and the 49ers drafted De’Zhaun Stribling, who they feel can do things similar to Jennings.

It is hard to find a better situation for a quarterback to be in, and that is why Mac Jones was able to revitilize his career in San Francisco.

Interestingly enough, the Seattle Seahawks ranked 10th on this list. This is updated after the offseason, and it heavily emphasizes the loss of Kenneth Walker and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. While the loss of Walker should hurt that much, there is a real question about the Seahakws' playcaller, which does make them vulnerable. At that point, Brock Purdy would simply need to be better than Sam Darnold.

The issue is that the Los Angeles Rams came in at number one. So, they not only have a quarterback that most would take over Darnold and Purdy, but they also have the supporting cast that is arguably better than both. Still, the Rams were likely ranked ahead of both teams last year and came up short.

The NFC Is heavily featured in the top seven, with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Cincinnati Bengals are the teams ahead of the 49ers.