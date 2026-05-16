3 Reasons the 49ers’ Championship Window Could Hinge on 2026

Will the San Francisco 49ers move on from Kyle Shanahan if they fail to make the playoffs?

No. That's the short answer. But, that doesn't mean the 49ers can't question whether Shanahan will eventually get over the winning line. It's something that's alluded to him his whole career.

2026 marks a hugely significant year for the 49ers, as the championship window built around this current core may finally be beginning to close. After multiple seasons of contention, this could realistically be the final run for a group that has defined one of the NFL’s strongest rosters in recent years.

Factor 1: Injuries

Injuries. The dreaded word in football, but one that the 49ers have suffered through far too often during the Kyle Shanahan era. At some point, the trend has to end sooner rather than later.

If the 49ers can finally put together a relatively healthy season, there’s every reason to believe they can still compete with the very best teams in the NFL. Their last season with fewer injuries was 2023, and what followed was an incredible run to the Super Bowl.

Factor 2: Intentions from the 49ers' offseason

After free agency and the NFL Draft, the intention behind the 49ers’ approach to the season became clear. Rather than beginning a rebuild, San Francisco focused on reshaping the roster while still keeping its championship ambitions alive.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Signing future Hall of Famer Mike Evans was a statement, and they reinforced key positions for depth and are in a far better position than they were after January. Realistically, their focus is on the here and now, knowing this current championship window may not stay open for much longer with the core aging rapidly. Trent Williams is 38 in July, George Kittle is 33 in October, and Christian McCaffrey is 30 in June.

Factor 3: The 49ers' recent drafts puts them behind Rams and Seahawks

The 2026 draft was a heavily scrutinised draft for the 49ers, and rightly so, with multiple reaches being made. But it underlines a bigger problem, as their last truly good pick was Brock Purdy, who was selected with the final pick in 2022, where they effectively lucked into their franchise quarterback.

This has allowed the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks to rebuild and now potentially overtake the 49ers, so it’s paramount that San Francisco finally ends the drought this year, as it could take multiple years to start over at several key positions currently held by veterans. If anything, it’s a positive that Purdy is their franchise quarterback and arguably their best since Steve Young.