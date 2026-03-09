Four 49ers Most Impacted by the Mike Evans Signing

The San Francisco 49ers signed Mike Evans as their first big move in NFL free agency in 2026. The fit should be pretty strong for both sides, and there were rumors before free agency started. Now that Evans is on the team, who is most impacted?

Ricky Pearsall

The first thought is that Ricky Pearsall has a new target competitor, and he may not be as influential on the offense. However, the Evans signing is a win for Pearsall. Pearsall is a talented first-round receiver who has not been able to put together a full season. Mike Evans has been an iron man of consistency throughout his career. If Evans can help Pearsall prepare and become a better NFL veteran, that is more valuable than the added threat.

If Pearsall does not leave his time with Evans a better player than he was not taking advantage.

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy

Purdy is an obvious winner here as well. He gets a future Hall of Fame-caliber wide receiver. Evans should do well at keeping the entire room in line, and Purdy should see a more complete group. More than that, Evans' taking up coverage will make life easier for other pass catchers and will open up the run. When Purdy had all of his weapons last year, he was putting up big numbers. Purdy should do well.

Jordan Watkins

Wakins may not be a winner from this signing. The fourth-round pick hardly saw the field as a rookie. The lack of competition on paper made it seem that if the 49ers did not invest heavily at receiver, they still had hopes for Watkins. Watkins can be the third receiver at best, and San Francisco is still expected to draft at the position, given the age of Evans. Wakins will likely be competing as a fourth or fifth wideout.

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jauan Jennings

Technically, Jennings is not a 49er anymore. As it looks, Jennings will not be a 49ers player again. The two may meet up down the road, but the 49ers' signing Evans says everything you need to know about their plans with Jennings.

They liked Jennings, but thought that he had a price. Jennings hitting free agency at his age and production meant a bidding war and meant going over that price. The 49ers were smart to stick to their numbers and land Evans, who is cheaper and may help more in the locker room.