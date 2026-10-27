49ers Have 5 Pleasant Surprises Entering Bye Week
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The San Francisco 49ers are heading into the bye week at 6-1. Despite losing their most recent game, the season has featured plenty of surprises that have been better than expected.
5 Pleasant Surprises for San Francisco 49ers at bye week
Osa Odighizuwa
Odighizuwa was a fantastic trade acquisition this offseason. The 49ers did not expect both Alfred Collins and CJ West to end up on the IR, but they were leaning heavily on those two. However, it is not an issue because of the presence of Odighizuwa.
He is on pace for the second most snaps of his career as well as a potential career-high in sacks. The bye week is coming at the perfect time for Odighizuwa, who should come out fresh.
Two Day Three Rookies
Between Jaden Dugger and Gracen Halton, the 49ers found two defensive starters on Day Three of the NFL Draft. Dugger starts as the third linebacker, which is a minimal role. However, when Dre Greenlaw was suspended, he stepped in and started as the number two next to Fred Warner. He has been a great addition.
Halton has played far more than expected due to injuries on the line. Still, he has been excellent as a pass rusher and has started to take strides as a run defender. These two head into a much-deserved bye week.
Healthy Mike Evans
This one is tough to add, because everyone knew that Evans would be great for the 49ers when healthy. The issue is that many were unsure how healthy he has been. However, it is a bit surprising just how good and impactful he is when he plays. He is still one of the top receivers in the NFL. Still, health has been an issue holding him back.
Renardo Green
Green has had a few down moments, but the overall trend of the year is that he has taken a massive step. He went from being pushed for his starting spot to pushing to sign an extension this offseason. The 49ers challenged him, and he has responded.
Raheem Morris
Morris is coming off his worst game, but the secondary finally broke after losing Upton Stout on top of Marques Sigle. With Nick Bosa and a few interior linemen also out, he could not slow down the Atlanta Falcons. Still, the defense has been great all season despite being undermanned. The credit has to go to Morris.
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley